Home away from home: IKE reopens LMRC

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago | Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s (CVN 69) Command Religious Ministries Department poses for a group photo after reopening the Library, Multimedia, Resource Center (LMRC) after renovation, June 19, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN – On June 19, 2026, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Command Religious Ministries Department (CRMD) reopened its newly renovated Library Multimedia Resource Center (LMRC) after a collaborative effort with the United Service Organization (USO) to provide the crew with a comfortable and well-equipped space to decompress.

Warfighting is at the core of what Sailors do when they are performing mission-essential tasks, but after long hours of supporting critical operations, many Sailors look for ways to unwind and get away from the daily grind of being underway.

Stepping into the LMRC, Sailors are transported to a space unlike any other aboard IKE. More reminiscent of home-improvement magazines than a U.S Navy warship, the center has stocked bookshelves, televisions, a coffee and snack bar, brand-new gaming consoles, computers, POTS [Ship-to-shore telephones] to allow Sailors to communicate with loved ones, and LED signage lining the pastel walls.

The LMRC has been completely revamped from a standard shipboard compartment into a truly one-of-a-kind space. For Religious Programs Specialist 3rd Class Michael Simmons, seeing the transformation firsthand has been especially rewarding.

“I definitely never expected anything like this to be on a ship,” said Simmons. “It’s been a huge shock to see how it transformed into something we’re all proud of after so much hard work.”

Bringing the LMRC to life was no small undertaking. Planning for the renovation began more than two years ago during the ship’s previous deployment, which started a massive overhaul during IKE’s Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. The project included significant structural and electrical upgrades designed to create a more inviting atmosphere while supporting the center’s expanded capabilities.

During the renovation, false walls were installed to give the space a unique feeling, and CRMD worked in conjunction with Eisenhower’s electrical-division (E-DIV) to meet the spaces unique power requirements.

“We needed new electrical outlets added to different places we didn’t have before to put the TVs, gaming consoles, DVD players and [electronic] fireplace that we have in place now,” said Lt. Jesus Dominguez, CRMD division officer. “All of that needed to get redone and we couldn’t have done it without E-DIV.”

The reopening of the LMRC was truly a team effort from start to finish. Now, after years of planning and months of hard work, Sailors have a place to step away from potential stressors, connect with shipmates and loved ones back home, pursue hobbies, and recharge.

“If you want to find a place on this ship that is going to remind you of something other than the ship, come and visit us,” said Dominguez. “It’s a place that looks like home and I would encourage Sailors to come and check it out.”