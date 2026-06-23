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    U.S. Space Command Commander Gen. Stephen N. Whiting Hosts Leadership Planning Event in Huntsville

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Burns 

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Space Command Commander Gen. Stephen N. Whiting Hosts Leadership Planning Event in Huntsville

    The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, hosted a Leadership Planning Event in Huntsville, Ala., June 23-24 to align command strategies, build cohesive leadership teams, and strengthen overall warfighting readiness across the command. The two-day engagement brought together commanders, directors, deputy directors and senior enlisted leaders to hear directly from the combatant commander about the challenges in the space domain, and to align the focus of the command to mitigate those challenges.

    The LPE was primarily held at the Von Braun complex on Redstone Arsenal, however site visits included the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and Space Development Agency, highlighting the command’s ongoing efforts to shift headquarters operations to northern Alabama as fast as mission will allow. To highlight the expeditious shift of operations to the Garrison, Whiting also unveiled yet another facility that U.S. Space Command will soon take operational ownership of. This additional building will serve as one more physical representation of the command’s presence in the Greater Huntsville area.

    After touting the success of the LPE, Whiting announced the command’s acceptance of the new facility.

    “I’m also happy this week to take control of this facility,” he said in a video statement. “This is our second facility here on Redstone where we are bedding down the 70 U.S. Space Command members who are now working on Redstone, well on our way to breaking ground on our permanent headquarters facility later in 2027.”

    A video of his comments is available here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1012126/us-space-command-highlight.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:12
    Story ID: 568460
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Command Commander Gen. Stephen N. Whiting Hosts Leadership Planning Event in Huntsville, by PO1 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Redstone Arsenal
    Huntsville Alabama
    USSPACECOM

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