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    U.S. Space Command Highlight

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    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Christopher DeWitt 

    United States Space Command

    B-Roll package of U.S. Space Command highlights from Redstone Arsenal, Ala., featuring Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012126
    VIRIN: 260624-F-JY173-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795947
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Command Highlight, by Christopher DeWitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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