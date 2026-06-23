PMRF Hosts Summer Solstice Ceremony Honoring Lineal Descendants of Na ‘Ohana Papa ‘O Mānā

Photo By Jonell Kaohelaulii | Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (June 20, 2026) — (Left to right) Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince, Senior Enlisted Leader, Senior Chief Eddie Ko, and Senior Chief Bradley Evert presents an offering of a kaunaoa lei accepted by Kekoa Tango during the ho'okupu (offering) presentation at the Summer Solstice ceremony. Leadership from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands (PMRF) joined lineal descendants of Na ʻOhana Papa O Mānā, to observe the annual Summer Solstice in a reverent and unifying ceremony held at the Lua Kupapa’u ‘O Nohili on base. The ceremony focused on honoring the history of the land, paying respects to those who came before us and reinforcing the vital partnership between the U.S. Navy, Na ʻOhana Papa O Mānā and the host cultural protocol. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC MISSLE RANGE FACILITY, Kekaha, Hawai`i – Leadership from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands (PMRF) joined lineal descendants of Na ʻOhana Papa O Mānā, to observe Summer Solstice in a reverent and unifying ceremony held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Lua Kupapa’u ‘O Nohili (Nohili crypt) on base.

The ceremony focused on honoring the history of the land, paying respects to those who came before us and reinforcing the vital partnership between the U.S. Navy, Na ʻOhana Papa O Mānā and the host cultural protocol.

"The solstice ceremony is a testament to the longstanding bonds between PMRF and the lineal descendants of this land. I am deeply grateful to the Ohana for sharing their knowledge and aloha with us,” said PMRF Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince. "Maintaining the crypt and facilitating this sacred ceremony is not just a duty, but an honor. It ensures that as we execute our national defense mission, we do so with a profound respect for the cultural heritage and the community that supports us."

The Lua Kupapa’u ‘O Nohili (Nohili crypt) is a sacred resting place protected by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) for lineal descendants of Na ‘Ohana Papa O Mana. It was developed from decades of collaboration between U.S. Navy, PMRF personnel, cultural practitioners and Na ʻOhana Papa O Mānā, who sought a respectful and permanent resting place for iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains) affected by coastal erosion over the years.

“This kuleana extends far beyond construction and ceremony; it reflects an enduring partnership rooted in respect for history and culture within the Mānā landscape,” said PMRF Archeologist and Cultural Resource Manager, Tara del Fierro. “The crypt serves as a reflection of community collaboration with lineal descendants, where they can visit, reflect and maintain ancestral ties to a dedicated space where iwi kūpuna can be honored and safeguarded for generations to come.”

The annual Summer Solstice ceremony underscores the importance of proactive, transparent military-civilian partnerships. Engaging directly with Native Hawaiian families and local leaders allows PMRF to establish collaborative agreements, manage valuable resources and communicate its active, respectful and dedicated role to honoring traditional protocols. Additionally, the participation of this shared observance fosters a deeper mutual understanding between the U.S. Navy and its local community, whereby building a resilient and supportive community network.

PMRF thanks Na ʻOhana Papa ‘O Mānā, Halau Ka Pa Hula ‘O Hinano, The Kupuna Klub, Hui Kapa Aloha and base personnel for their contribution and participation at this year’s summer solstice ceremony.

About Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, located on the island of Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi, is the world’s largest instrumented, multi-dimensional testing and training missile range. Supporting submarine, surface, air, and space operations, PMRF provides a premier, secure environment for Department of War readiness, advanced technology development, and fleet training. Beyond its critical mission, PMRF is deeply committed to responsible environmental and cultural stewardship on Kauaʻi. The installation works in close, ongoing partnership with the local community and Native Hawaiian lineal descendants to honor, protect, and preserve the rich cultural heritage and natural resources on west Kauaʻi.