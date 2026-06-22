Photo By Dan Grubb | Col. Mont (R) accepts the Beacon Award on behalf of Womack Army Medical Center next to...... read more read more Photo By Dan Grubb | Col. Mont (R) accepts the Beacon Award on behalf of Womack Army Medical Center next to a standee of Dolly Parton. Mont is joined by Auriel Thompson from the Dolly Parton Foundation (L) and Womack’s 1st Lt. Chloe R. Hutchinson of the Women Newborn Care Unit and Sgt. 1st Class Abiodun Ibrahim of Maternal Child Health at WAMC. see less | View Image Page

Womack Teams With Dollywood Foundation, United Way Your browser does not support the audio element.

Auriel Thompson, Regional Director for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, visited Fort Bragg and Womack Army Medical Center. She oversees DPIL operations across multiple southeastern states, including North Carolina. Her visit highlighted the strong partnership between WAMC, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, the United Way of Cumberland County, and the Dollywood Foundation.



During her visit, Ms. Thompson toured Womack’s Labor & Delivery Unit and Women and Newborn Care Unit, meeting staff, learning about patient education efforts, and seeing firsthand how the program is introduced to new parents.



“Ms. Thompson’s visit highlighted the strong partnership between Womack, the United Way, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” said Col. Stephanie Mont, Commander of the Womack Army Medical Center. “Her time with our Labor & Delivery and Women and Newborn Care teams underscored how early literacy begins the moment a child enters the world.”



Womack Army Medical Center is an official partner of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a global book‑gifting program that mails free, high‑quality books to children from birth to age five. Enrollment is open to all families regardless of income.



Through this partnership:



• Every baby born at WAMC receives their first Imagination Library book.

• Parents are provided with enrollment information before discharge.

• Families who enroll receive a new book every month until the child turns five.



This collaboration ensures that every child born in Cumberland County—including thousands of military children—has access to early literacy resources from the very beginning of life. Col. Mont accepted a Beacon Award on behalf of WAMC. The Beacon Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional dedication to:



• Expanding access to early childhood literacy

• Supporting families through education and community partnerships

• Empowering young minds across Cumberland County



WAMC was honored for its leadership in ensuring that every newborn in the region is connected to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library from day one. “By placing a book in the hands of every newborn and connecting families to free monthly books, Womack helps ensure that every child in Cumberland County—military and civilian—starts life with access to early literacy resources.” added Mont. “Partnering with the United Way and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library allows Womack to support military families beyond clinical care by connecting them with a nationally recognized program that builds strong reading habits from birth.”



The partnership between WAMC, the United Way of Cumberland County, and the Dollywood Foundation strengthens literacy, family readiness, and long‑term educational outcomes for military and civilian families alike. By placing books directly into homes, the program builds early reading habits, supports parent‑child bonding, and helps prepare children for school success.



Scott Embry, Executive Director of the United Way of Cumberland County, is excited about the partnerships. “Without Col. Mont and the Cape Fear Valley Leadership, it just would not have happened, “Embry said. “They were bought into the vision, and then we had the Dolly Parton Foundation, who spearheaded all this. We were talking to them about what we were doing and asking, how can we get better? How can we do this better? And this is the result.”



The Beacon Award reinforces Womack’s commitment to supporting military families beyond clinical care—ensuring that every child can begin life with a strong foundation in literacy.



Embry added “What we really want to do is to have people understand that if we all do a little something, it has a huge impact. When people choose to get involved, it doesn’t have to be money. Because money alone won't fix the problems in our community nor any community. We need time, talent, and resources. So, my message to people is live united and get involved.”