Womack Teams With Dollywood Foundation, United Way

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Col. Mont (R) accepts the Beacon Award on behalf of Womack Army Medical Center next to a standee of Dolly Parton. Mont is joined by Auriel Thompson from the Dolly Parton Foundation (L) and Womack’s 1st Lt. Chloe R. Hutchinson of the Women Newborn Care Unit and Sgt. 1st Class Abiodun Ibrahim of Maternal Child Health at WAMC.