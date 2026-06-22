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    Womack Teams With Dollywood Foundation, United Way

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    Womack Teams With Dollywood Foundation, United Way

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Dan Grubb 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Col. Mont (R) accepts the Beacon Award on behalf of Womack Army Medical Center next to a standee of Dolly Parton. Mont is joined by Auriel Thompson from the Dolly Parton Foundation (L) and Womack’s 1st Lt. Chloe R. Hutchinson of the Women Newborn Care Unit and Sgt. 1st Class Abiodun Ibrahim of Maternal Child Health at WAMC.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 10:30
    Photo ID: 9767248
    VIRIN: 260612-D-TK676-1983
    Resolution: 4399x3243
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Womack Teams With Dollywood Foundation, United Way, by Dan Grubb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    United Way
    Dolly Parton
    Womack Army Medical Center

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