Advancing the Mission: NMRTC New England Welcomes Capt. Lyle as Commanding Officer

NEWPORT, Rhode Island – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center New England and director, Naval Health Clinic New England, passed the helm to Capt. Kevin J. Lyle during a change of command and retirement ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, June 10.



Rear Adm. Robert J. Hawkins, commander, of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, was the officiating officer, while Rear Adm. Matthew Case, deputy Surgeon General and deputy chief of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director, Navy Medical Service Corps (MSC), was the guest speaker at the event.



“On behalf of a grateful Navy and a grateful nation, thank you for your service, for your leadership, and your commitment,” stated Case. “To return to Newport, where your career started, it is a great testament to your passion and love for our Sailors that you did this for nearly 37 years.”



Green, a native of Malvern, Arkansas, is retiring from the Navy following more than 36 years of service, starting with her enlistment as a dental technician in July 1989. She was commissioned in the MSC as a lieutenant junior grade in August 1999 and subsequently embarked aboard the Tarawa-class amphibious assault ship USS Nassau (LHA 4) with Fleet Surgical Team 6 for a nine-month deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Before taking command in Newport, Green served as director for administration at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, as well as regional director for administration for Naval Medical Forces Pacific and executive officer for U.S. Naval Hospital/NMRTC Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Additional assignments included serving as executive assistant to the deputy commander of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, in Virginia, and Navy legislative liaison for the Secretary of the Navy’s Office of Legislative Affairs.



Under Green’s leadership, the command achieved significant milestones in readiness, quality, and operational efficiency. The team secured reaccreditation from the Joint Commission, FDA and College of American Pathologists, excelled in medical inspector general inspections, and completed multiple safety audits. Her initiatives improved medical clearance rates for officer training pipelines by 95%, reduced student backlogs, and enhanced support for critical missions.



“Capt. Green, on behalf of Navy Medicine and Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, thank you for your exceptional leadership, your mentorship, and your dedicated service to the Sailors, civilians, families, and beneficiaries entrusted to your care,” stated Hawkins, “You leave this command stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the future fight.”



Green also oversaw a $60 million budget with 99.8% execution, drove $3.9 million in cost avoidance, and led key facility upgrades, including a new sterile processing department and the re-establishment of oral and maxillofacial surgical services. Her leadership improved billing collections by 75%, eliminated untracked lab orders, and ensured compliance and efficiency across the command.



“Serving alongside the exceptional military and civilian medical professionals at this command has been the highlight of my career,” expressed Green. “Witnessing the passion, professionalism, and unwavering dedication that each member of this team brings to the mission every day has been truly inspiring.”



Green’s commitment to people and partnerships resulted in numerous advancements, promotions, and reenlistments, earning the Retention Excellence Award and more than $750,000 in bonuses. Her leadership also strengthened relationships with local partners, responded effectively to emergencies, and integrated volunteer support through a new agreement with the American Red Cross, leaving a legacy of excellence and collaboration.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have led such an extraordinary group,” concluded Green. “I know their commitment and energy will continue to inspire Capt. Lyle in the years ahead.”



Lyle, a native of Seminole, Oklahoma, arrived at the command after serving as executive officer of NMRTC Charleston, South Carolina, since May 2024. He previously served as director of administration for NMRTC Annapolis, Maryland, and U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, during which time he was named the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Director for Administration of the Year.



“I’m excited to get to work, shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the finest professionals in Navy Medicine,” Lyle said. “Capt. Green is turning over to me an immaculate command and a world-class team, and I will do everything I can to keep that momentum going and build on her incredible success.”



NMRTC New England provides operational training to health care professionals through health care delivery to optimize medical staff and warfighter and readiness. NHCNE is the comprehensive health care system for the U.S. Navy in the Northeast region, providing medical care to 70,000 eligible beneficiaries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 06.23.2026 08:37 Story ID: 568362 Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advancing the Mission: NMRTC New England Welcomes Capt. Lyle as Commanding Officer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.