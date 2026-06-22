Meet USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Military Youth of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Patrick Akar-Donkor, a student with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Services, recently earned the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2026 Northeast Military Youth of the Year. The award, which comes with a $20,000 college scholarship, recognizes outstanding academic achievements, academic potential and commitment to community service. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – A student with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Services recently earned the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) 2026 Northeast Military Youth of the Year. The award, which comes with a $20,000 college scholarship, recognizes outstanding academic achievements, academic potential and commitment to community service.

Three years ago, Patrick Akar-Donkor, military teen and student at Baumholder Middle High School, moved from Ghana to Germany. He embraced the challenges of a new country and a unique military lifestyle instead of letting them overwhelm him.

The garrison’s Public Affairs Office recently spoke to Patrick to chat about his journey, the people who supported him along the way and what it means to be the 2026 Youth of the Year.

First off, congratulations on being named the 2026 Northeast Military Youth of the Year! Do you remember exactly where you were or what you were doing when you found out you won?

Thank you! The event was held at Major League Baseball headquarters in New York City, and I had the chance to meet the CEO of BGCA, Mr. Jim Clark. All four finalists gave their speeches, and afterward I sat with the Chief Baseball Development Officer Tony Reagins, when he announced that I had been selected as the 2026 Northeast Military Youth of the Year. I was very honored to be chosen, and it was an exciting moment for me. Afterward, we celebrated, took photos and headed back to the hotel for a pizza party.

Moving from Ghana to Germany in 2023 must have been a massive transition. How did the Baumholder Youth Services program help you find your footing and build a community in a brand-new country?

The Baumholder Teen Center was where I was able to make friends and connect with people, which was very important in dealing all the change. There were staff members like Mr. Ryan and Mrs. Jacque that I could talk to about anything, and they helped me adapt to my new school and military community. At the teen center, I was able to learn and make connections, which shaped me into the youth leader that I am today.

You helped bring back the European Keystone Summit for the first time in over a decade. What was it like bringing military youth together from all over the region?

Yes, that is one of my favorite accomplishments in Keystone! It’s very important for teens to be able to connect with one another, especially in military communities. Most Keystone clubs in Europe are unable to attend the National Keystone Conference in the United States, so it was important for us to bring that experience here. We offered activities through the Red Cross, cooking clubs, sports programs, gift wrapping with the Baumholder Spouses Club Angel Tree program and many other opportunities, all completely free. Our “little” event even inspired BGCA to come to Europe and organize an official Europe Keystone Conference in Germany this November in Garmisch. It will be open to Keystone clubs across the region, and I’m honored to have been part of the team that helped make it possible.

It’s impressive reading about your accomplishments! You’ve logged more than 200 volunteer hours, maintained a 3.8 grade point average, played sports, served in student government and acted as the vice president of the robotics club. How do you balance all these moving parts, and what drives you to stay so heavily involved?

When people ask how I maintain my GPA while staying involved in sports, school and the Teen Center, I think it really comes down to having a community that supports you. I have that support not just at the Teen Center, but also at school, at home and throughout the entire Baumholder community.

I’m very fortunate to be part of such a close-knit community because it provides so many opportunities for teens. When you’re surrounded by opportunities and by youth leaders who inspire you, you’re motivated to stay involved and keep trying to be better. The BMC and BGCA have given me so much, and that’s why I believe it’s important to give back through volunteering.

Looking back at your time here so far, what has been your favorite memory of living in the Baumholder Military Community?

Over the past three years here at Baumholder, I have had many amazing experiences, from going to New York City for the youth of the year event, to meeting the amazing staff at the teen center, scoring a touchdown in a football game for the first time ever, placing sixth in our robotics completion and many other memorable experiences. But I believe the most important and my favorite memories are the little and simple ones, like playing Tekken in the teen room with my friends Keandre and Jason and the fun conversations at the Waffle House during school trips.

You’re planning to study sports business or sports management in college. If you could pick your dream job in sports leadership, what would it be?

I am very passionate about sports, and my dream job would be to become the sports director of Manchester United Football Club. Right now, I haven’t committed to a college yet and am still exploring my options. The University of New Mexico and the University of North Texas are among my top choices.

The $20,000 scholarship from BGCA will help me take the next step toward earning a degree in sports business or sports management and, hopefully, achieving my dream of one day becoming a director at a prestigious sports organization.

Baumholder Youth Centers serve students in grades six to 12 with free middle school teen programs offered daily after school and throughout the summer. Affordable morning camps also support families during out-of-school hours, providing a full day of activities for youth.

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

Connect with us:https://linktr.ee/usag_rp