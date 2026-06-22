USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Military Youth of the Year

Patrick Akar-Donkor, a student with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Services, recently earned the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2026 Northeast Military Youth of the Year. The award, which comes with a $20,000 college scholarship, recognizes outstanding academic achievements, academic potential and commitment to community service. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 03:24
|Photo ID:
|9766858
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-A4479-1001
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
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