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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Military Youth of the Year

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Military Youth of the Year

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Patrick Akar-Donkor, a student with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Services, recently earned the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2026 Northeast Military Youth of the Year. The award, which comes with a $20,000 college scholarship, recognizes outstanding academic achievements, academic potential and commitment to community service. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 03:24
    Photo ID: 9766858
    VIRIN: 260623-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    Baumholder
    Boys and Girls Club America
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

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