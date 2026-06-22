USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Military Youth of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patrick Akar-Donkor, a student with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Services, recently earned the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2026 Northeast Military Youth of the Year. The award, which comes with a $20,000 college scholarship, recognizes outstanding academic achievements, academic potential and commitment to community service. (Courtesy photo)