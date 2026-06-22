Keeping the fight moving: Bradley Systems Maintainers support StrikeBack 26

Photo By Spc. Thomas Madrzak | U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Moore, left, and Sgt. Braylon Peterson, Bradley systems maintainers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, pose in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 11, 2026. The maintainers helped preserve the unit’s combat power by conducting inspections, repairs and recovery operations throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak) see less | View Image Page

KOREN TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria — Mud, rough terrain and constant vehicle movement tested the Bradley, Infantry Fighting Vehicles throughout Exercise Strike Back 26. However, keeping those vehicles operational fell to Bradley systems maintainers responsible for ensuring the unit's combat power stayed in the fight.

While infantrymen and vehicle crews executed training objectives alongside NATO allies and partner nations, Bradley mechanics kept the formation's vehicles operational despite the challenges posed by Bulgaria's terrain. U.S. Army Sgt. Braylon Peterson, a Bradley systems maintainer and tracked vehicle recoverer assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, said his team spent the exercise conducting inspections, repairs and preventive maintenance to ensure vehicles remained ready for anything.

"We're constantly going on runs, maintaining the track, making sure the crews are doing the proper Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) every day," Peterson said. "We're making sure everything is good to go so they can roll. We're also maintaining the M88 Recovery Vehicle, checking fluids, greasing winches and making sure our recovery assets are ready when it's time to come out here and save their butts."

One of the more memorable challenges came during the opening days of the exercise when a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle became stuck in deep mud.

"We had to figure out a way to overcome the challenge and use any of the resources that we had," Peterson said. "We attempted a few different methods before finally using the equipment available to recover the vehicle. It wasn't ideal, but we got it out."

Peterson wasn't the only Soldier dealing with the effects of Bulgaria's terrain.

U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Moore, a Soldier of Peterson’s, also highlighted that the training environment created additional wear on vehicles and required maintainers to remain flexible throughout the exercise.

"We've done a lot of road wheels in this terrain," Moore said. "They've had center guides that were bad and broke off. We've had to fix those, and we've had a short track and an M88. The terrain is unpredictable. Anytime it rains, it's muddy, and that definitely affects the vehicles."

The challenges are part of a job that requires Soldiers to continually learn and adapt while supporting the mission. "You always stay busy, you always can learn something, no matter how long you've been doing it," Moore said. "There's always something new to work on."

For Bradley systems maintainers, readiness extends beyond repairing equipment. Their work ensures crews can continue training and, if necessary, fight when called upon.

As Exercise Strike Back 26 concluded, the work performed by Bradley systems maintainers highlighted an often-unseen aspect of military operations. While combat vehicles and maneuver forces remain the most visible elements on the battlefield, their effectiveness depends on the Soldiers who keep them operational.

"Without us, those Brads aren't rolling," Peterson said. "Having a mechanic there to make sure those vehicles are running, so the troops in the back can jump out and fight is one of the most important jobs."