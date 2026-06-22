NAVFAC Washington Marks Strong First Half of 2026 with Key Construction Milestones and Enhanced Installation Readiness

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, D.C. — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington closed out the first half of 2026 with significant construction achievements and strengthened installation readiness across the National Capital Region (NCR).



Outgoing Operations Officer Christopher Fairfield pointed to several landmark projects in support of the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force communities. The substantial completion of a new middle-high school at Marine Corps Base Quantico stood out as a community win. “That was a huge thing for both the Department of War Education Activity and the folks who live in Quantico,” Fairfield said.



Another milestone is the new barracks facility at Marine Barracks Washington, which is set to house approximately 150 Marines who support ceremonial and operational functions in the NCR.



From a Shore C2 standpoint, Fairfield highlighted the launch of a new regional base operations support contract covering Naval Support Activity (NSA) Washington and NSA Bethesda as a landmark achievement. The new contract, he said, gives the command an opportunity to “level set expectations” for installation-level maintenance and better align with Navy Installations Command following the transfer of maintenance functions.



Fairfield emphasized that the facilities NAVFAC Washington delivers directly underpin national defense. “We deliver the facilities by which these organizations operate,” he said, referring to the major Echelon II commands at the Washington Navy Yard. “They need to be able to think, forecast the future, program and budget -- and they need adequate facilities to make sure that the fleet and the warfighter are ready now and ready in the future.”



Closing with remarks for his workforce, Fairfield offered a personal note of gratitude: “I’ve been alongside them now for almost 20 years and it’s been an absolute pleasure.”



With momentum building heading into quarter four, NAVFAC Washington is on track to close out fiscal year 2026 on a strong note.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 15:47 Story ID: 568338 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Marks Strong First Half of 2026 with Key Construction Milestones and Enhanced Installation Readiness, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.