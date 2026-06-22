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    NAVFAC Washington Marks Strong First Half of 2026 with Key Construction Milestones and Enhanced Installation Readiness

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    NAVFAC Washington Marks Strong First Half of 2026 with Key Construction Milestones and Enhanced Installation Readiness

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Outgoing Operations Officer Christopher Fairfield

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 15:47
    Photo ID: 9766077
    VIRIN: 260602-N-AE927-9245
    Resolution: 1933x1668
    Size: 687.08 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Marks Strong First Half of 2026 with Key Construction Milestones and Enhanced Installation Readiness, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, Engineering, Military Construction, Public Works

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