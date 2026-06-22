Date Taken: 06.02.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 15:47 Photo ID: 9766077 VIRIN: 260602-N-AE927-9245 Resolution: 1933x1668 Size: 687.08 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVFAC Washington Marks Strong First Half of 2026 with Key Construction Milestones and Enhanced Installation Readiness, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.