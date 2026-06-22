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    Coast Guard conducts medevac on Lake Huron

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard conducts medevac on Lake Huron

    June 22, 2026 Lt. Kendall McClusky Kendall.F.McClusky@uscg.mil

    DETROIT — The Coast Guard medevaced a 33-year-old man experiencing medical issues aboard a motor vessel on Lake Huron near Harrisville, Michigan, at 12:45 a.m. Monday.

    Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders were notified at 10:21 p.m. Sunday of a crew member aboard the Walter J. McCarthy Jr. requiring immediate medical attention.

    Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 helicopter crew launched, arrived on scene, and deployed a rescue swimmer to hoist the man aboard the helicopter.

    The crew transported the man to emergency medical services at Huron County Memorial Airport, where he was further transported to a local hospital for additional care.

    “Thank you to the crew of the Walter J. McCarthy Jr. for their efforts in keeping their fellow mariner safe until we could transport the man to a higher level of care,” said Lt. Rachel McGhee, Air Station Detroit pilot. “The aircrew did a phenomenal job in coordinating with all personnel involved.”

    For more information, contact Lt. Kendall McClusky, Coast Guard Air Station Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (202) 538-2226 or email Kendall.F.McClusky@uscg.mil.

                      -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 15:22
    Story ID: 568335
    Location: US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

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    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    Michigan
    United States Coast Guard

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