Coast Guard aircrew conducts medevac on Lake Huron

The Coast Guard medevaced a 33-year-old man experiencing medical issues aboard a motor vessel on Lake Huron near Harrisville, Michigan, at 12:45 a.m. Monday. Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders were notified at 10:21 p.m. Sunday of a crew member aboard the Walter J. McCarthy Jr. requiring immediate medical attention.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011925
|VIRIN:
|260622-G-DH053-6560
|Filename:
|DOD_111791802
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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