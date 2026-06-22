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    Coast Guard aircrew conducts medevac on Lake Huron

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    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 33-year-old man experiencing medical issues aboard a motor vessel on Lake Huron near Harrisville, Michigan, at 12:45 a.m. Monday. Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders were notified at 10:21 p.m. Sunday of a crew member aboard the Walter J. McCarthy Jr. requiring immediate medical attention.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011925
    VIRIN: 260622-G-DH053-6560
    Filename: DOD_111791802
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    TAGS

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    Michigan
    United States Coast Guard

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