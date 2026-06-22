Courtesy Photo | Foreign Military Sales – Army Case Execution System (FMS-ACES) officially rolled out...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Foreign Military Sales – Army Case Execution System (FMS-ACES) officially rolled out its first major capability to U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) users on June 15, 2026. The FMS-ACES team was on-site in New Cumberland, PA during launch week to ensure stakeholders had the support they needed as the Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement (CLSSA) cases moved from a 50-year-old legacy see less | View Image Page

ARMY FOREIGN MILITARY SALES COMMUNITY REACHES MAJOR MILESTONE Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Carolyn Martino



NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. -- Foreign Military Sales – Army Case Execution System (FMS-ACES) officially rolled out its first major capability to U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) users on June 15, 2026. The FMS-ACES team was on-site in New Cumberland, Pa during launch week to ensure stakeholders had the support they needed as the Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement (CLSSA) cases moved from a 50-year-old legacy system into the FMS-ACES modern platform.



FMS-ACES is the Army’s new cloud-based home for managing international sales of military equipment and services—from case setup and financial tracking to logistics and closure. It replaces three legacy systems to include Centralized Integrated System - International Logistics, Case Management Application and Army Reports, connects with more than 20 government data sources and supports over $200 billion in foreign military sales value across more than 140 partner nations.



"I am tremendously proud of our entire team for delivering a modern, on-time solution that supports the FMS mission,” said Kelly Rutherford, product lead for the FMS-ACES program office. “Since September 2025, user feedback has helped us refine this system, culminating in the successful launch of FMS-ACES on June 15, 2026. Migrating 1,766 cases and 1.9 million requisitions over a single weekend is a monumental technical milestone, and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome our first 159 users.”



Before the rollout, the FMS-ACES team completed full end-to-end testing with USASAC partners—running real-world scenarios, validating data and confirming the system was ready for everyday use. Training wrapped up in May for 132 users, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Participants noted that the system feels intuitive and easy to navigate.



“Logging into the live FMS-ACES environment on June 15, 2026, was a game-changer!” said Amy Young, product manager for USASAC. “The intuitive training and system design made the transition easier for end users, completely removing the friction of moving from legacy Case Implementation, Execution and Closure System, CISIL. You can really see how our community's feedback over the past year shaped this platform's user-centric design. It’s exactly the kind of modern, reliable solution we need to support the FMS mission.”



Achieving this milestone is just the beginning. As FMS-ACES continues to grow, the program will keep delivering improved, modernized capabilities to strengthen andsupport the Army’s global mission of bolstering foreign military sales with accurate data transparency.