A Cut Above the Rest

Photo By Neil Boorjian | KITTERY, Maine (May 19, 2026) –Hull ship fitters from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose...... read more read more Photo By Neil Boorjian | KITTERY, Maine (May 19, 2026) –Hull ship fitters from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a photo after successfully completing a hull cut installation with zero defects. Their dedication and commitment to excellence is the foundation to PNSY. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian) see less | View Image Page

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Since early 2026, the structural shop’s shipfitting and welding team at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard accomplished multiple hull cuts with zero defects on USS Hampton (SSN 767). One notable achievement involved a section that was an exceptionally challenging weld, making it the first zero-defect hull cut in 16 years.



Delivering a zero-defect weld on such a difficult section drew high praise from the inspection team, as it greatly simplified and expedited their verification procedures. “It’s inspiring to see what can be achieved when a team that holds themselves to a high standard and takes pride in their work gets the backing and resources they need,” said Anthony Paone, non-destructive testing (NDT) inspector.



Much like Paone, the other members of the weld inspection team, including Max Wiese, NDT general foreman, Josh Hatch, NDT branch head and Doug Fowler, NDT supervisor, all agreed that this milestone was a testament to effective training, leadership and dedication of the hull cut team. While complex weld inspections typically require months of advance planning, the hull cut team’s consistent zero-defect performance has mitigated scheduling risks and significantly accelerated inspection throughput.



“This particular hull cut section is notoriously demanding due to the sheer volume of the weld and the difficult overhead welding position, so achieving first-time quality is a massive win for the team,” said Wiese. “A huge thank you to the hull cut team for the incredible dedication and commitment you bring every day.”



Rather than working independently, welders and inspectors are now stepping onto the deck plate together. By conducting real-time, side-by-side assessments and discussing solutions on the spot, they have built a strong, supportive relationship. As a result, this partnership allows the teams to deliver first-time quality, eliminating delays, and proving that PNSY’s workforce is at their best when they work as one team.



Success on the deck plate relies on the tight-knit partnership between the hull cut welding and shipfitting shops. Because their roles are so closely linked — with shipfitters delivering precise cuts and welders seamlessly executing the final fit—constant communication is vital. Coordination runs incredibly smooth due to the solid relationship the team has with each other and between supervisors and production personnel.



Fundamentally, at the core of this great achievement, are the people involved who were exemplary in carrying out this high level of expertise. Bruce Tardiff, hull cut welding supervisor, and Steve Andrews, hull cut shipfitter supervisor, are younger leaders who worked in the roles they now lead. Their energy and strong connection with their teams have contributed to the pride and dedication these two shops have in their work. Their expertise has filtered through to their team which has set them up for success.



Tardiff had the authority to build a high-performing team by assigning and training personnel based on both technical aptitude and team chemistry. Securing a dedicated group with a shared commitment to the work fostered a culture of deep mutual trust, high morale, and strong working relationships. This internal synergy ultimately paved the way for their historic, zero-defect performance, aligning the team’s daily efforts directly with the broader mission.



“This hull cut section is one of the largest hull cuts that requires a multi-step process and takes hundreds of pounds of wire,” said Aaron Economou, structural shop superintendent. “The team accomplished this great achievement through incredibly hard work, high standards, innovation for weld sequencing, and getting the right materials and weld wire to the welders to do the job right. The hull cut team has completed many hull cuts recently with zero defects; they are setting a very high standard of efficiency and quality that benefits the mission and shows us what right looks like as a shipyard.”