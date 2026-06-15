Hard Work, High Standards and Deck Plate Innovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (May 19, 2026) –Hull ship fitters from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a photo after successfully completing a hull cut installation with zero defects. Their dedication and commitment to excellence is the foundation to PNSY. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian)