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    Hard Work, High Standards and Deck Plate Innovation

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    Hard Work, High Standards and Deck Plate Innovation

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Neil Boorjian 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (May 19, 2026) –Hull ship fitters from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a photo after successfully completing a hull cut installation with zero defects. Their dedication and commitment to excellence is the foundation to PNSY. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 07:20
    Photo ID: 9764857
    VIRIN: 260519-N-FQ573-1007
    Resolution: 4931x3287
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hard Work, High Standards and Deck Plate Innovation, by Neil Boorjian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Readiness
    Warfighter
    PNSY
    Navy250
    U.S. Navy

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