75th USARIC Technology Assessment Teams evaluate C-sUAS at OSJ 26

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Erick Yates | Soldiers participate in real-time Counter–small Unmanned Aircraft Systems training with the Dronebuster 4 at Camp Shelby, Miss., as part of Operation Sentinel Justice 26, June 9, 2026. OSJ 26 is a Combat Support Training Exercise designed to enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a multi-echelon, joint operational environment. (Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Yates, AAG, 75th USARIC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

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Citizen-Soldiers apply tech-sector expertise to accelerate weapons system evaluations for Large-Scale Combat Operations

By Sgt. 1st Class Erick Yates, Army Applications Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Public Affairs

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. — Army Reserve Soldiers specializing in emerging technologies conducted live technical evaluations on advanced Counter-small, Unmanned Aircraft Systems and counter-drone weapon platforms as part of Operation Sentinel Justice 26, June 7-20, 2026.

The technical assessments, executed by the Army Applications Group from Austin, Texas—a subordinate element of the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, focused on integrating commercial off-the-shelf and next-generation military hardware into tactical formations. Approximately 40 AAG Soldiers from multiple detachments were selected to conduct technology assessments.

Among the primary technologies under review were the SMASH fire control system and the Dronebuster 4, a handheld Counter-small, Unmanned Aircraft System directed energy jammer.

OSJ 26 represents a historic milestone as the largest Army Reserve training exercise ever conducted, drawing more than 12,000 Soldiers. The event combines a Combat Support Training Exercise-OSJ 26, Global Medic, and a dedicated 75th USARIC technology evaluation.

Together, these elements deliver a high-fidelity, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment specifically designed to sharpen unit readiness for Large-Scale Combat Operations.

“This year's OSJ aims to increase both sustainment and force protection modernization across the Army Reserve, highlighting these modernization lines of effort as a critical requirement on today's rapidly evolving battlefield,” said Lt. Col. Blair Tighe, the innovation officer in charge, Tech Assessment Teams, OSJ 26, 75th USARIC.

“Ultimately, the pattern that is being strived for is increased capability, by improving the volume of contested logistics capabilities out the door into theater operations,” said Tighe.

Serving as the Army Reserve Chief Innovation Office, the 75th USARIC occupies a pivotal role within this exercise framework. By embedding directly into the training audience, the command steers the multi-faceted technical assessments via integration of operational injects and a structured innovation lifecycle process to identify capability gaps. The real-time data gathered on the ground directly, potentially, refines this solution across the force.

The inclusion of SMASH and Dronebuster 4 technologies addresses the rapid proliferation of low-cost drone threats observed in modern conflict zones. SMASH utilizes advanced electro-optics and target-acquisition algorithms to guarantee first- round hits against moving aerial targets. Concurrently, the Dronebuster 4 provides individual Soldiers with a lightweight, line-of-sight electronic warfare tool capable of neutralizing enemy reconnaissance and strike drones instantly.

The unique operational success of these evaluations highlights the Army Reserve’s strategic emphasis on talent management. The Soldiers driving these assessments are "Citizen-Soldiers" who work as engineers, developers, data scientists, and project managers within the United States’ premier civilian technology sectors when not in uniform.

OSJ 26 Army Applications Group Technology Assessors; SMASH Shooter

“I was selected as a technology assessor due to my strong background in contracting and program management,” said Master Sgt. Rainy Silva, Detachment 7, AAG, 75th USARIC, who was selected to assess SMASH.

As a civilian, he serves as a Space Force program manager, frequently working on source selections, task order evaluations and technical writing.

Upon arriving at the exercise, Silva and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Corey Tyner, another AAG tech assessor, met with Devon Weiss, the North American regional trainer for Smart Shooter, to receive an initial briefing on the SMASH equipment.

“Mr. Weiss gave us a complete rundown of the technology,” Silva said. “It was a great introduction to what we would be evaluating in the field,” explained Silva.

To prepare the SMASH for range training, senior gunners from the 84th Training Command added the advanced optic to M4 and M240 weapons systems.

“It was definitely a value-added session to have the senior gunners provide the descriptions and functions of the components for this technology,” Silva said.

One thing Silva mentioned about SMASH is its flexibility. Soldiers can engage ground targets and then quickly shift to engaging airborne C-sUAS threats.

The system improves accuracy, mitigating error, while still using the fundamentals of weapons marksmanship so Soldiers have a greater possibility of disabling the target.

The goal of the assessments is to receive Soldier and unit feedback on all technology used from the familiarization training during OSJ 26.

“[Army] Reserve Soldiers getting familiarization training - That's the part I'm most excited about,” Tyner said.

“The more Reserve Soldiers who train with this capability, the greater our force readiness becomes,” added Tyner.

“An opportunity to train with SMASH is valuable,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Young, 307th MP Company, 200th MP CMD.

“Using this technology as a Reserve Soldier is important training and helps us better understand the dynamics of the current battlefield,” Young explained.

SMASH isn't the only C-sUAS technology under the microscope during OSJ 26; tech assessors are also tracking how Soldiers adapt to the handheld electronic warfare capabilities of the Dronebuster 4.

Dronebuster 4 The Dronebuster 4 is a compact, lightweight, handheld electronic warfare weapon designed for non-kinetic C-sUAS operations. It is built to intercept and neutralize Commercial Off-The-Shelf and modified consumer drones at the individual Soldier level, according to internet technology sources.

“As a technology assessor, I enjoy taking part in actions that ensure Soldiers have the best equipment to perform well,” said Maj. Jason D. Perez, DET 7, AAG, 75th USARIC. He was selected to assess the Dronebuster 4 technology.

Perez, who has over 20 years in the military, has been an intelligence officer and works with U.S. Cyber Command as an all-source analyst in his civilian capacity.

Perez said he takes the evaluation process seriously; ensuring the technology works to the best ability with the updates made.

“I look forward to seeing the results Dronebuster 4 produces when employed with Soldiers at OSJ during the C-sUAS scenarios,” he said.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bethany Groff, AAG, 75th USARIC, also assisted with the Dronebuster 4 evaluation and emphasized that live demonstrations build vital trust for the troops.

“This training is vital,” said Groff, a former Colorado National Guard Black Hawk helicopter pilot and North Carolina NG tactical liaison officer.

“If a soldier doesn't see this technology in action before they're on the battlefield, they are just guessing if it works. If they've trained with it, they can reassure their peers being trained and say, "I visually saw it. I know this works,” she shared.

Army Reserve and Emerging Capabilities While active-duty units have continuous opportunities to evaluate new equipment, the Reserve component operates on a much tighter timeline. Maj. Kyle McKemy, TAT member, AAG, 75th USARIC, emphasized that bringing emerging capabilities to annual training bridges this critical gap.

“As reservists, we have a lot less time to analyze technologies and integrate them into our systems,” McKemy said. “We get these two-week blocks in the summer, so if you can marry up that training with all these new technologies and figure out how to integrate them in (familiarization training)—and teach a Reserve Soldier how to do it in that short timeframe—it is incredibly important.”

That deliberate effort to maximize limited training windows has not gone unnoticed by the AAG's senior leadership.

For Col. Christopher Christian, commander, AAG, 75th USARIC and OSJ 26 Technology Assessment Team Task Force commander, the collaboration represents a vital step forward, transforming standard annual training into a high-impact modernization engine for the entire Reserve component.

“I’m pleased and humbled at the effort the AAG personnel have displayed supporting OSJ,” remarked Christian.