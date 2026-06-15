AFMAO hosts Chaplain candidate

Photo By Senior Airman Madeline Baisey | U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kevin York, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations chaplain candidate, poses for a photo on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 18, 2026. York will work with the AFMAO resilience team for one month as a part of his program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Baisey) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kevin York didn't always aspire to become a chaplain. Before joining the Air Force, he served five years in the Navy as a maintainer. Although he remained a devoted Christian throughout his military service, his career ambitions were focused elsewhere. After an 11-year break in service, during which he spent much of his time in Arizona, York joined the Air Force reserves and returned to the maintenance field.

That path began to change during a deployment to the Middle East. As a junior Airman and self-described "flashlight holder," York found himself questioning why God had sent him there. Far from his family and unsure of his purpose, he wrestled with feelings of doubt and searched for meaning in his deployment.

Everything changed when a fellow deployed crewmember suffered a serious medical emergency. On Christmas Day, York was tasked with accompanying his teammate through a series of medical transfers from Jordan and back to the United States for emergency treatment. With only conversational-level Arabic skills, then-Staff Sgt. York found himself responsible for advocating for his teammate's needs, coordinating with hospital staff, and communicating with members of the Jordanian military.

What began as an unexpected responsibility would ultimately become a defining moment in York's life and faith.

"I got a chance to just kind of just be there for my friend. He's in terrible pain, I was able to comfort him, encourage him, “ said York. ”I got in contact with his family back home and let them know what was going on, reassuring them that he was going to be okay. I checked in with them after the surgery and stayed in contact with his command. At the time, it all just felt like part of the world we were living in—a unique experience and an unexpected adventure.”

After this deployment, York decided to work towards the chaplaincy program. He is now interning at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations as a chaplain candidate for a month, working with the AFMAO resilience team daily.

“A few days later, I was sitting in prayer and, once again, asking God why He had sent me there. Then it hit me: that was why. In that moment, I was able to be there for someone, support them, and offer encouragement when they needed it most.”

AFMAO provides a unique perspective on chaplaincy in the military, specifically regarding grief and caring for families of the fallen. “Because these responsibilities are part of the job, it's common for people, especially in the military, to internalize their experiences and treat them as routine. However, regularly confronting death and supporting grieving families is not something that comes naturally. Even when it becomes familiar, it can still carry a significant emotional weight that many people quietly bear.” He also explained the importance of working with AFMAO's deployed personnel, and gaining insight into what it is like to work directly with families of the fallen, as well as work in a mission that deals with preparing human remains.

“This mission is incredibly challenging. Many personnel regularly face grief and loss through dignified transfers or by caring for the fallen through processes like embalming, dress, and restoration,” said York.

For York, those experiences are about more than professional development. They are an opportunity to become a more compassionate and effective chaplain, better equipped to support Airmen during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Drawing from the lessons he has learned throughout his military career, York believes that being present for others, offering encouragement, and walking alongside them through hardship remains at the heart of his ministry.