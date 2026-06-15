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    NJNG NCO wins Army’s Inaugural Communicator of the Year Award

    NJNG NCO wins Army’s Inaugural Communicator of the Year Award

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk | U.S. Army Sgt. Seth Cohen, New Jersey National Guard Recruiting Battalion, center,...... read more read more

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    NJNG NCO wins Army’s Inaugural Communicator of the Year Award
    LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. -- A public affairs specialist from the New Jersey National Guard is the inaugural winner of the 2025 Soldier Communicator of the Year in the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition.

    U.S. Army Sgt. Seth Cohen, a public affairs specialist with the New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion, earned this notable designation, setting the standard for all future competitors in the new category.

    “Being the award’s first winner makes me both humbled and grateful,” Cohen said. “In many ways this award reflects the many professionals who came before me and took the time to mentor me.”

    Introduced for the 2025 competition year, the Soldier Communicator of the Year award is a one-time award that recognizes the top Army enlisted Soldier up to sergeant first class serving in the Army Public Affairs enlisted career field.

    Cohen enlisted in December 2019 and completed his public affairs training at the Defense Information School in December 2020, entering the field with no prior media or journalism experience.

    “I joined the Army because I wanted to take control of the trajectory of my life,” Cohen said. “I had no idea I would be stepping into the most fulfilling career field.”

    Now seven years later, as a public affairs specialist, Cohen is responsible for capturing training and events that the New Jersey National Guard is involved in and creating multimedia content to support the recruiting efforts that can turn into enlistments.

    “Every day I put on the uniform, it is a privilege to continue telling the Army story,” Cohen said. “Whether it is in the dark of night in the field or a hail and farewell, these experiences need to be remembered.”

    Established in 1970, the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition recognizes Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees for excellence in achieving the objectives of the Army Public Affairs Program. On behalf of the Secretary of the Army, the Army Communications and Outreach Office conducts the competition annually in order to recognize, cultivate and inspire excellence within the Army public affairs community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 12:23
    Story ID: 568231
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NJNG NCO wins Army’s Inaugural Communicator of the Year Award, by SSG Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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