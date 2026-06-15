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    NJNG NCO wins Army’s Inaugural Communicator of the Year Award

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    NJNG NCO wins Army’s Inaugural Communicator of the Year Award

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Seth Cohen, New Jersey National Guard Recruiting Battalion, center, accepts the Soldier Communicator of the Year award from Sgt. Maj. Mary Ferguson, Sgt. Maj. of Army Public Affairs, right, and Ms. Alayne Conway, Director, Army Communications and Outreach Office, at the 2026 Public Affairs Forum in Alexandria, Virginia, May 29, 2026. Introduced in the 2025 competition year, Cohen is the inaugural winner of the Soldier Communicator of the Year award, which is a one-time award that recognizes the top Army enlisted Soldier up to sergeant first class serving in the Army Public Affairs enlisted career field. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 12:23
    Photo ID: 9762111
    VIRIN: 260529-Z-IB607-1001
    Resolution: 5328x3552
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NJNG NCO wins Army’s Inaugural Communicator of the Year Award, by SSG Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keith L. Ware
    NJNG
    New Jersey
    Public Affairs
    2026 Public Affairs Forum
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