NJNG NCO wins Army’s Inaugural Communicator of the Year Award

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U.S. Army Sgt. Seth Cohen, New Jersey National Guard Recruiting Battalion, center, accepts the Soldier Communicator of the Year award from Sgt. Maj. Mary Ferguson, Sgt. Maj. of Army Public Affairs, right, and Ms. Alayne Conway, Director, Army Communications and Outreach Office, at the 2026 Public Affairs Forum in Alexandria, Virginia, May 29, 2026. Introduced in the 2025 competition year, Cohen is the inaugural winner of the Soldier Communicator of the Year award, which is a one-time award that recognizes the top Army enlisted Soldier up to sergeant first class serving in the Army Public Affairs enlisted career field. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Schwenk)