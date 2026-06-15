“Full Circle”: Secret Service Agent Clint Hill Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Photo By Elizabeth Fraser | Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” conduct military funeral honors for U.S. Army Spc. 3 Clinton Hill in the Gifford Shelter at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 17, 2026. Hill was a U.S. Secret Service Agents who served under five presidents and was one of two Secret Service agents assigned to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. Hill was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and trained as a Counterintelligence Special Agent. After he got out in 1957, Hill joined the Secret Service. The next year, he served under President Dwight Eisenhower and when Kennedy was elected, he was assigned to protect First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. On Nov. 22, 1963, while in Dallas Texas, Hill was travelling in the Secret Service car directly behind the president’s vehicle when the first gunshot rang out and struck Kennedy. Hill, realizing what happened, instantly moved towards the president’s vehicle and climbed onto the back of the car to protect both the President and First Lady. Unfortunately, by the time he reached them, Kennedy had already been fatally wounded. Following the assassination, Hill remained assigned to Mrs. Kennedy and her children until the next presidential election in 1964 when he would then serve under President Lyndon Johnson. He went on to become the Special Agent in Charge of presidential protection, serving under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford until his retirement in 1975. Hill continued to share the story of that fateful day in Dallas, writing several books on his experience and career. In a statement from the U.S. Secret Service following Hill’s passing, they said “[Hill]’s career exemplified the highest ideal of public service.” Hill’s spouse, Lisa Hill, received the U.S. flag from his funeral service. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Elizabeth Fraser | Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band,...... read more read more

On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade was traveling through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, when the crack of a gunshot suddenly pierced the noise of the crowds lining the street. Within mere seconds, Secret Service agent Clint Hill jumped from the car following behind, leapt onto the trunk of the president’s convertible limousine, pulled himself inside, and threw his body, as a human shield, on top of the president and first lady. A second bullet had fatally struck the president in the head. Yet by all accounts, Hill’s swift and fearless actions likely saved Jacqueline Kennedy’s life.

During the next four days, he would remain steadfastly by the grieving first lady’s side — from the limousine to the hospital in Dallas to Arlington National Cemetery, where President Kennedy was buried on Nov. 25. After passing away at age 93, Hill himself was laid to rest at Arlington with a military honors funeral on June 18, 2026. Befitting Hill’s characteristic humility, the funeral service was intimate and personal, with about 15 family members, friends and fellow Secret Service members in attendance.

Born and raised in rural North Dakota, Clint Hill was drafted into the U.S. Army after graduating from college in 1954. He served for three years in the Army Counterintelligence Corps, aspiring to become a Secret Service agent. In 1958, he was sworn in as a special agent at the Denver Field office and was soon assigned to President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s detail. Thus began a remarkable career that included serving under five presidents: Eisenhower, Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. By the time of his retirement, Hill had become assistant director of protective operations, responsible for all Secret Service protective forces.

Meanwhile, however, Hill remained haunted by that tragic day in Dallas. The Treasury Department had awarded him its highest civilian award for bravery, and Jacqueline Kennedy personally requested that he remain on her security detail. Still, even as Hill’s career ascended, he fell deeper into depression and post-traumatic stress, plagued by guilt and self-doubt, believing he had failed in his duty to protect the president. Upon the advice of doctors, Hill retired from the Secret Service in 1975, at the age of 43. He returned to North Dakota, where (as he described candidly in later books and interviews) he spent the next six years mostly secluded.

Hill eventually found healing through speaking publicly about his experiences. As he later wrote, during the 1960s and 1970s, “Nobody talked about PTSD. There was no counseling for guys like me. Now when I talk to groups or people struggling with trauma, I tell them to find somebody they can talk to…. No matter how old you are, talking about it will help.”

Hill also found solace in collaborating with journalist Lisa McCubbin, whom he met in 2009, on four best-selling books about the Kennedys and Hill’s relationship with them. Their partnership evolved into love: Hill and McCubbin married in December 2021.

The funeral service reflected the couple’s love for each another. As McCubbin Hill tearfully accepted the folded flag, she felt (as she later said) “so grateful for the years we had together. I’m still so proud of him.” Hill’s youngest son, Corey Hill, carried his father's urn to the columbarium. McCubbin Hill placed it in its niche, and for a few seconds, gently rested a hand on it. Other mourners followed her example, touching the urn as they bade farewell to a friend, family member and/or colleague who, as the Secret Service stated, exemplified “the highest ideal of public service.”

Asked why she and her husband chose Arlington National Cemetery as his final resting place, McCubbin Hill stated, simply, “There was no other place.” She added that it “gave him a lot of peace” to know that he would be at Arlington — where he had stood with Mrs. Kennedy at the slain president’s funeral service, and where the public can pay their respects to him.

After the service, McCubbin Hill and her family visited President Kennedy’s gravesite, where Mrs. Kennedy Onassis and other family members are also buried. In McCubbin Hill’s words, “It feels full circle.” Clint Hill had come home — to these hallowed grounds that memorialize and embody his courage, service and sacrifice.