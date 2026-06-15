3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) changes command at ceremony on Fort Bragg

Photo By Sgt. Lee Heaton | From left to right: U.S. Army Col. Anthony Heisler, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Rivas and U.S. Army Col. Carl Benander, march down after completing the passing of the guidon ceremony during a change of command ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 18, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from U.S. Army Col. Benander to U.S. Army Col. Heisler, preserving the organization and continuing the legacy of excellence. see less | View Image Page

Fort Bragg, N.C. – As the breeze blew on a warm Fort Bragg day, the sun cast shadows behind a group of U.S. Soldiers donned in green and maroon berets. It was a day honoring the transfer of sacred trust of leadership between two decorated leaders. Distinguished military leaders, family, friends and the men and women of 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered to witness the change of command between the group’s outgoing commander, U.S. Army Col. Carl Benander, and its incoming commander, U.S. Army Col. Anthony Heisler.

At the center of the formation stood three pivotal figures, ready to enact the symbolic transfer of authority. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Wortham II, commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) presided over the day’s ceremony.

Rich in history and tradition, Wortham oversaw the passing of the unit’s colors, signifying the responsibility of assuming the role as commander. In that brief exchange, the continuity of leadership was turned over to new hands.

For Benander, the moment marked the end of a nearly 15-year tenure in the Special Forces Regiment, defined by unparalleled leadership. During his time in command, he guided 3rd SFG(A) through a demanding period requiring unwavering operational readiness and lethal precision, overseeing the group’s transformation amid an evolving landscape of modern global conflict.

Following the passing of the colors, Benander took to the podium to address the formation one last time and reflect on his time in command.

“We have been a pathfinder for transformation, innovation and modernization as USASOC and 1st Special Forces Command work to build capabilities for Large Scale Combat Operations,” Benander said in his speech to the formation. “But the list of accomplishments is not what truly makes 3rd Group a special place. I think what really makes 3rd Group special is its people and the culture these men and women have built over time.”

As Benander concluded his remarks, the responsibility fell to Heisler. For Heisler, who previously served as the groups deputy commanding officer under Benander, assuming command was less a new assignment and more a homecoming.

Now, as the unit’s commander, Heisler will lead hundreds of Soldiers responsible for enhancing regional stability through partnerships across Africa, 3rd SFG(A)’s primary area of responsibility.

As Heisler addressed the formation for the first time as commander, his light-hearted attitude brought smiles and laughs to those who came to witness the momentous occasion. “To the men, women, families and alumni of 3rd Group, we are honored and humbled to rejoin the tribe,” Heisler expressed in his remarks as the new group commander. “We take pride in who we are and the quality of our work. We go to the quiet places and we set about the work of the nation without needing anyone to notice.”

As the ceremony drew to a close, Heisler left the group with a clear vision for the future, anchored in the unit's proud legacy of success.