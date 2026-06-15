Two Soldiers’ determination sparks a drive towards powerlifting records

Courtesy Photo | Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Sean Vary, assigned to the RSP section of the Region B Oregon Army recruiting (left), and Staff Sgt. Kody Stonelake, an Oregon Army National Guard Recruiter (right) in Springfield, pause for a photo after their record-setting performance at the National Power Lifting League Sam Pektol Open on February 28, 2026, in Lebanon, Oregon. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by Army 1st Sgt. Joseph Watson, Oregon Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Command

<br> LEBANON, Ore. - On February 28, 2026, two Oregon Army National Guard recruiting Non-Commissioned Officers, Staff Sgt. Kody Stonelake and Sgt. Sean Vary demonstrated exceptional determination by breaking multiple powerlifting records at the National Power Lifting League Sam Pektol Open in Lebanon, Oregon.

Their accomplishments set a high standard for recruiting and showcased what it means to be truly committed to the pursuit of excellence, shattering multiple powerlifting records while setting an elite standard for both the recruiting enterprise and the operational units they support.

Competing in the 110 kg weight class, Staff Sgt. Stonelake proved himself a highly competent athlete and leader, executing his lifts flawlessly under intense pressure to set a new national bench press record of 457.5 lbs. His monumental achievement is a direct testament to his rigorous discipline, which he actively models for prospective applicants and his peers across the recruiting command. By operating at the absolute pinnacle of physical conditioning, Staff Sgt. Stonelake serves as a powerful, visible testament to the warrior ethos. He projects an image of uncompromising strength to the public, setting a demanding physical standard that inspires high-quality recruits to step up and join the ranks.

Sgt. Vary, competing in the 82.5 kg weight class, delivered an equally dominant performance that rewrote the record books while directly shaping the next generation of warfighters. He set four new state records, including a 320 lbs Bench Press, a 385 lbs Squat, a 408 lbs Deadlift (also a national record), and an Overall total of 1113 lbs, bringing his elite understanding of physical readiness directly to the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP). In his constant, close contact with new enlistees awaiting Basic Training, Sgt. Vary leverages his platform success to physically and mentally harden these future soldiers. His hands-on coaching and lead-by-example approach drastically improved his trainees’ initial fitness levels, lowering attrition rates and ensuring they arrive at training ready to excel.

Through extensive preparation and record-setting achievements, both NCOs support the strategic mission of building the Oregon Army National Guard’s combat power. Their accomplishments set a benchmark for all Citizen-Soldiers in Oregon, and by mentoring others, they inspire fellow recruiters and ensure new Soldiers are physically capable, mentally resilient, and ready to meet the demands of operational units across the state and beyond.