Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Sean Vary, assigned to the RSP section of the Region B Oregon Army recruiting (left), and Staff Sgt. Kody Stonelake, an Oregon Army National Guard Recruiter (right) in Springfield, pause for a photo after their record-setting performance at the National Power Lifting League Sam Pektol Open on February 28, 2026, in Lebanon, Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9758160
|VIRIN:
|260228-A-A3543-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1436
|Size:
|485.73 KB
|Location:
|LEBANON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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Two Soldiers’ determination sparks a drive towards powerlifting records
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