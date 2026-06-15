Two Soldiers’ determination sparks a drive towards powerlifting records

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Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Sean Vary, assigned to the RSP section of the Region B Oregon Army recruiting (left), and Staff Sgt. Kody Stonelake, an Oregon Army National Guard Recruiter (right) in Springfield, pause for a photo after their record-setting performance at the National Power Lifting League Sam Pektol Open on February 28, 2026, in Lebanon, Oregon.