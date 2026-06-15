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    Two Soldiers’ determination sparks a drive towards powerlifting records

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    Two Soldiers’ determination sparks a drive towards powerlifting records

    LEBANON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Sean Vary, assigned to the RSP section of the Region B Oregon Army recruiting (left), and Staff Sgt. Kody Stonelake, an Oregon Army National Guard Recruiter (right) in Springfield, pause for a photo after their record-setting performance at the National Power Lifting League Sam Pektol Open on February 28, 2026, in Lebanon, Oregon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 19:46
    Photo ID: 9758160
    VIRIN: 260228-A-A3543-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1436
    Size: 485.73 KB
    Location: LEBANON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. National Guard
    Power Lifting Competition
    Recruiting And Retention NCO
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard

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