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    CMSSF engages with Airmen, Guardians, and JSDF partners at Yokota

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.08.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    CMSSF engages with Airmen, Guardians, and JSDF partners at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna recently met with U.S. service members and prominent Japan Self-Defense Forces leaders during a visit to Yokota Air Base and throughout Japan, June 8-9.

    The visit included engagements with Guardians and Airmen stationed at Yokota, as well as meetings with JSDF senior enlisted leaders and Japan Joint Staff warrant officers. Together, these engagements provided opportunities to exchange leadership perspectives, strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan.

    On the first day, Bentivegna met with Guardians to learn more about their missions, discuss professional development opportunities and recognize their contributions to the U.S. Space Force mission in the region.

    “Seeing the work our Guardians are accomplishing here at Yokota is a powerful reminder of why we do what we do,” said Bentivegna. “They are operating in a highly complex, contested environment, and they are doing it with unmatched technical expertise and professionalism.”

    The engagement also emphasized collaboration with allied partners on the second day. Bentivegna’s meeting with the JSDF senior enlisted leaders and warrant officers provided an opportunity to discuss shared priorities, leadership development and supporting a stable Indo-Pacific.

    As part of the visit, Bentivegna received a tour of the Japan Joint Operations Command, gaining insight into the role in coordinating joint operations and supporting regional security. The visit highlighted the importance of communication, trust and interoperability among allied partners operating in an increasingly complex security environment.

    “I’m incredibly encouraged by the exchanges I’ve had with JSDF and other counterparts this week,” said Bentivegna. “As Japan continues to evolve its space defense capabilities, the Guardians of the U.S. Space Forces-Japan are here to ensure our forces are side-by-side, building the tactical interoperability required to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 00:59
    Story ID: 567974
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMSSF engages with Airmen, Guardians, and JSDF partners at Yokota, by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMSSF, Space Force, Tour, 374th AW, Yokota, Readiness

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