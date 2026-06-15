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    Department of War Restores U.S. Pacific Command Designation

    Department of War Restores U.S. Pacific Command Designation

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon | U.S. Pacific Command seal read more read more

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Chloe Morgan 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Department of War Restores U.S. Pacific Command Designation
    The Department of War announced today that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM).

    Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands.

    Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honors the command’s deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific. From its critical role in establishing the post-WWII regional security architecture to its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations, the USPACOM namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships.

    USPACOM’s vast area of responsibility—spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India—remains exactly the same. The command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theater alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 20:12
    Story ID: 567966
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

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    PACOM
    INDOPACOM

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