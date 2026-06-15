Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon

Photo By Karen Roxberry | The Ohio State University Analyst Team, winners of the 2026 Cyber Research and...... read more read more

Photo By Karen Roxberry | The Ohio State University Analyst Team, winners of the 2026 Cyber Research and Education Conference, Commander’s Cup pose for a photo with Lt. Gen. Lorna Mahlock, U.S. Cyber Command deputy commander. The Analyst Category focuses research on threat actors and intelligence analysis methodologies. Cyber RECon aligns student research with key USCYBERCOM mission challenges by partnering with academic institutions to share research and provide technical mentorship. During the event, participants were divided into 28 teams to develop original research on real-world problems currently facing the nation. Ohio State University also won the Expo Awards Analyst category. (U.S. Cyber Command photo by U.S. Cyber Command Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page