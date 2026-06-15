(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Karen Roxberry 

    U.S. Cyber Command

    The Florida International University team, winners of the 2026 Cyber Research and Education Conference, Defender Category pose for a photo with Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, chief of staff, U.S. Cyber Command. The Defender category focuses research on defensive cyber operations/applications. Cyber RECon aligns student research with key USCYBERCOM mission challenges by partnering with academic institutions to share research and provide technical mentorship. During the event, participants were divided into 28 teams to develop original research on real-world problems currently facing the nation. (U.S. Cyber Command photo U.S. Cyber Command Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9756545
    VIRIN: 260422-D-HJ937-1009
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Roxberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon
    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon
    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon
    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon
    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon
    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon
    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon
    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery