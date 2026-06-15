Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon

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The Florida International University team, winners of the 2026 Cyber Research and Education Conference, Defender Category pose for a photo with Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, chief of staff, U.S. Cyber Command. The Defender category focuses research on defensive cyber operations/applications. Cyber RECon aligns student research with key USCYBERCOM mission challenges by partnering with academic institutions to share research and provide technical mentorship. During the event, participants were divided into 28 teams to develop original research on real-world problems currently facing the nation. (U.S. Cyber Command photo U.S. Cyber Command Public Affairs)