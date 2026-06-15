Nutrition and Hydration Critical to Airman Readiness in the Summer Heat

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – As temperatures across the installation regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months, health officials at Davis-Monthan are reinforcing a foundational aspect of Airman readiness: proper nutrition and hydration.

As temperatures across the installation regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months, health officials at Davis-Monthan are reinforcing a foundational aspect of Airman readiness: proper nutrition and hydration.

For Airmen of the 355th Wing and its tenant units, maintaining a healthy physical condition is a year-round mission requirement that becomes especially important when the desert reaches extreme temperatures. Heat index values can make outdoor conditions feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature, accelerating fluid loss and placing additional strain on the cardiovascular and muscular systems. Airmen who operate aircraft, conduct maintenance on the flight line, or perform other duties primarily outdoors face sustained exposure to these conditions.

"Even something as low as 2% dehydration can affect your performance, whether it's mental or physical," said Kasey Brixius, the 355th Wing’s performance dietitian at the Human Performance Center. "When you're on the flight line or you're a pilot making split-second decisions, being slightly dehydrated is going to affect your decision-making." While sodium replacement is widely associated with heat performance, base nutrition experts caution that other electrolytes lost through sweat, particularly potassium and magnesium, are just as important and more frequently overlooked. Potassium supports heart function and is found primarily in fruits and vegetables, while magnesium plays a key role in preventing muscle cramping, supporting sleep quality and reducing overall physical stress.

Caffeine dependency presents another hidden risk for Airmen during the Arizona summer. While moderate caffeine intake, approximately 200 milligrams per day, is unlikely to significantly impact hydration, a trend seen by Mrs. Brixius are Airmen consuming more than double the recommended amount during the day.

"Caffeine raises your heart rate, and when you're already in extreme heat conditions, that's stress upon stress," Brixius said. "If you're going to have coffee or an energy drink, pair it with something hydrating to balance it out. People often underestimate how much caffeine is in a large iced coffee. That can easily be 300 milligrams before you even add an energy drink to your day."

Beyond hydration, the heat creates a nutritional trap that many Airmen fall into without realizing it. As temperatures peak during midday hours, appetite naturally decreases, a physiological response tied to the fact that digestion generates internal body heat. As a result, Airmen frequently skip or minimize meals during the day, only to overeat in the evening when energy demands have already passed.

"If you know you're going to be out in the sun for a while, think about cooling foods beforehand. Even something like a slushy or ice chips can help lower your core temperature," Brixius said. "Fruits and vegetables automatically provide some of those electrolytes without having to reach for a [supplemental] electrolyte powder." As a practical starting point, Davis-Monthan nutrition staff recommend that Airmen divide their body weight in pounds by two to determine a daily fluid intake goal in ounces. This calculation accounts for all beverages except alcohol and excessive caffeine. From there, individual adjustments based on workload, shift duration and outdoor exposure are encouraged.

Leadership across the 355th Wing consistently emphasizes that a well-nourished, well-hydrated Airman is more resilient and effective. Taking care of our Airmen is high on the priority list and it starts with Airmen taking care of themselves, so that the mission is accomplished in any conditions.

Airmen seeking individual nutritional guidance may schedule a consultation through the installation's Human Performance Center, which can be reached at 520-228-2294. Additional resources, including meal planning support, hydration tracking guidance and heat illness prevention information, are available through Military OneSource.