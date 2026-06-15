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    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office

    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office

    Photo By Senior Airman Brian Lummus | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Meade, outgoing Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow officiated a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy, June 12. MCD Goodfellow welcomed incoming commanding officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Rubio, and thanked the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Brian Meade, for his hard work and dedication to MCD Goodfellow. “Thank you all very much for the time and effort that you have poured into me and my family,” expressed Meade. “Everyone here that’s representing San Angelo, everyone that’s settled down here and everyone that is just starting to settle here: we know that you love Goodfellow and from the Marine detachment, we know you love your Marines too.” For the next two years, Rubio will command MCD Goodfellow and provide administrative, logistical and comprehensive training support to staff and students in the occupational fields of signals intelligence and expeditionary firefighting and rescue in order to deliver technically proficient, combat-capable Marines to the operating force and supporting establishment. Before arriving at Goodfellow, Rubio served as the director, deputy director and operations officer of the I Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group at Camp Pendleton, Calif. “Thank you for taking time out of your very busy schedules and being here with us to share this moment with me, my family and these awesome warfighters behind me,” stated Rubio. “Thank you, Marines. I look forward to working with, alongside and for every single one of you.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 12:34
    Story ID: 567907
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office

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    17 TRW
    MATSG-22
    USMC
    change of command

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