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    Service Member in the Spotlight – YN1 Santiago Robles

    Service Member in the Spotlight – YN1 Santiago Robles

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe | U.S. Navy Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class Santiago Robles, assigned to Commander, U.S....... read more read more

    ITALY

    05.26.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily— U.S. Navy Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class Santiago Robles, a Paramount, California native, has been recognized as the "Sailor in the Spotlight" at Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team (CNE DET MAST), recognizing his pivotal role in the command's operational and administrative readiness.

    Joining the U.S. Navy in January 2009, Robles’ motivation to serve was fueled by his desire, "to move out of my hometown and see the world." Robles has built a diverse 15-year career, including two deployments to Afghanistan.

    "YN1 fills critical roles throughout the command and is a positive example to all," said U.S. Navy Chief Electronics Technician Aaron Fullbright, leading chief petty officer, executive Logistics Operations Department. "With his positive attitude and dedication to the mission, YN1 Robles is a role model to junior sailors, his peers, and his supervisors."

    Leadership selected him for the honor due to his exceptional dedication across multiple critical departments, including Executive, Logistics, and Operations.

    Robles' daily responsibilities are vast and directly impact the command's ability to operate throughout the Europe and Africa Area of Responsibility (AOR). As the Security Manager and Deployment Resiliency Coordinator, he is vital in ensuring the command can securely operate and deploy classified equipment. Additionally, as the Command Pay and Personnel Administrator and Executive Division Leading Petty Officer (LPO), he guarantees the operational sea duty command maintains its administrative readiness.

    Robles actively embraces his numerous collateral duties, noting they, "expand the scope of regular administrative" work. His leadership highlighted that he simultaneously excels at essential roles ranging from Assistant Education Services Officer to Legal Clerk.

    When reflecting on his proudest accomplishments, Robles pointed to the people he leads, stating, “my greatest pride comes from seeing my sailors succeed in their Navy career." Robles’ ethos to duty is summarized through his philosophy, “Never give up, the sky is the limit. [We are] One Team, One Fight."

    More than his professional motivation, Robles’ military service is fundamentally tied to his loved ones, stating, "This career means that my family gets to have freedom."

    Outside of his demanding schedule, Robles takes advantage of the ability to easily access travel throughout Europe. At home, he spends his free time building Legos and spending time with his children.

    NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.

    For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 06:02
    Story ID: 567872
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Service Member in the Spotlight – YN1 Santiago Robles, by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service Member in the Spotlight – YN1 Santiago Robles

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