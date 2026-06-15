Operation Hoʻopauahi 2026 Begins, Strengthening Hawaiʻi's Wildfire Response Your browser does not support the audio element.

As Hawaiʻi enters another wildfire season, the Hawaiʻi National Guard has launched Operation Hoʻopauahi 2026, an annual mission that prepares Army aviation assets to support county, state and federal partners in responding to wildfires across the islands.



Named after the Hawaiian phrase meaning “to extinguish fire,” the operation enhances the state's ability to protect lives, property and natural.



A key component of Operation Hoʻopauahi is the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard's aviation capability. Aircrews assigned to UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters train and remain ready to conduct aerial firefighting operations using water drop buckets (Bami Buckets), providing critical support to county fire departments.



Behind each flight mission is a team of maintainers, logistics specialists and support personnel who ensure aircraft and crews can respond safely and effectively when called upon.



For the Guardsmen participating in the operation, the mission is deeply personal. Many live in the communities they are preparing to protect, making their commitment particularly meaningful.



Staff Sgt. Albert Iokepa, a crew chief with the 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), said serving during wildfire season is one of the most rewarding aspects of being a Guard member.



“Knowing that we're out there helping our community and actually being a part of the team and doing our part, there's no greater feeling,” Iokepa said. “It's what we do here at the National Guard, it's what we all sign up for.”



That sense of service is shared across the formation. Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hinkle of the 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), reflected on his decades of service to the state.



“This is my 24th year in the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard and every day I come to work. I'm just ecstatic to be able to help the people of Hawaiʻi,” Hinkle said.



As Operation Hoʻopauahi 2026 gets underway, National Guard personnel stand ready to respond whenever needed. Their dedication, combined with strong partnerships across government and emergency response agencies, helps ensure Hawaiʻi remains prepared for the challenges of wildfire season.



For the Soldiers who support the mission, Operation Hoʻopauahi is more than a mission, it is a commitment to protecting their neighbors, their communities and the islands they call home.