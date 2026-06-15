107th Attack Wing hosts Joint National Guard Bureau Inspector General Course

Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | Twenty-three Airmen and civilians assigned to Inspector General offices from across the United States attended the National Guard Bureau’s annual Inspector General course, hosted this year by the New York Air National Guard’s 107th Attack Wing, June 9-11, 2026. The conference brought together IG professionals to discuss program management topics while giving attendees a forum to compare practices across the active-duty, Guard and Reserve components. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | Twenty-three Airmen and civilians assigned to Inspector General offices from across...... read more read more

Niagara Falls, N.Y.- Twenty three Airmen and civilians assigned to Inspector General (IG) offices from around the United States attended the National Guard Bureaus annual IG Course, this year hosted by the New York Air National Guards 107th Attack Wing, June 9-11 2026.

The conference brought together IG professionals to discuss program management topics, including command inspection programs, unit self-assessments, deficiency management, readiness reporting, exercise planning, and manpower and funding considerations.

This year members from across the Air Force, Air Force Reserves, and Air National Guard attended the conference.

“It is extremely important because it's bringing multiple wings together from across the country”, said Lt Col Lindsey Doak, Inspector General assigned to the 107th Attack Wing of Sanborn, NY.

“It’s creating an opportunity for collaboration efforts, trading of best practices and products,” she added. According to Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Williams, 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard, its also an opportunity to expand their scope and perspective beyond their own component, and advance knowledge from initial training.

“I think it's fantastic, the more perspectives that you can have, the better the guard is at morphing into a more integrated force,” he said. “As we continue to move along, I think it is even more important that we understand how active duty and the reserves operate.”

Williams also commented his own initial lack of awareness of the National Guard during his early career in active duty, then growing to understand the important role the Guard plays.

“Bringing all of us (inspector generals) together from the three different components, it builds only builds our understanding and strengthens our camaraderie,” he said.

Master Sgt Ryan Scott, IG Superintendent assigned to the 183rd Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, appreciated the integration and consolidation of ideas.

“It's great because you can get a lot of good products and ideas from different counterparts,” he said. “I think this collaborative approach helps things run smoother and more efficient, rather than ‘that’s just the way we’ve always done things’”.

Doak agreed, stating that sometimes a program historically performed the same way doesn’t mean a new idea can’t make the program better.

“There’s something to be said about not recreating the wheel; we can borrow what works for others to improve our own programs,” Doak said.

For Williams, the most impactful take away was support and collaboration across the components.

“We are not on an island, we do not have to operate in a world where we think we're the only ones that exist where we are,” Williams said. “It helps to bridge the gap, collaborate, figure out a way forward, and make the whole program better.”