Making a Difference: Kentucky Guardsman Reflects on His First Year in Uniform

Photo By Spc. Marissa Keith | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Schmelzer (left) and Spc. Ishmael Wilson (right), assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, conduct a pre-flight inspection of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in support of air movement operations and Defense Security Cooperation Agency mission requirements at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana, June 1, 2026. Bravo Company's mission includes providing aviation support to citizens of the Commonwealth during natural disasters and other emergency situations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marissa Keith) see less | View Image Page

BUTLERVILLE, Ind.—Change was the driving force behind Spc. Ishmael Wilson’s decision to join the Kentucky Army National Guard. Now in his first year of service with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, Wilson serves as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer and completed his first annual training event at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, May 29–June 5th, 2026.

For Wilson, joining the Guard was about more than serving his country. It was an opportunity to transform himself in a way that opened opportunities to positively impact not only himself, but also those around him.

“I wanted to make a change,” Wilson said. “Whether it was in my life, the life of my friends, or even in a business.”

He views the Guard as a way to accomplish those goals while contributing to something larger than himself. He believes serving allows him to keep the nation safe, support fellow Soldiers and continually improve his own character and outlook on life.

Like many new Guardsmen, Wilson said one of his biggest challenges was adapting to military life while maintaining his civilian identity. Learning to balance the responsibilities of both worlds required an adjustment during his first year of service. Despite the challenge, he said the experience has helped him develop confidence and learn from his mistakes rather than allowing them to define him.

While many Soldiers point to certificates or awards as milestones, Wilson measures success differently. The accomplishment he is most proud of thus far in his military career is the impact he has had on others. Whether it be mentoring a new Soldier or assisting fellow Service members in overcoming challenges, he finds fulfillment in earning their trust and respect.

“Those looks and those smiles,” Wilson said. “That ‘thank you’ is greater than any achievement that I will ever receive.”

A successful young Soldier does not develop by chance, and Wilson recognizes a true mentor who has been by his side. Wilson credits Sgt. Christopher Gatewood, also assigned to Bravo Co., as one of the most influential leaders in his development. He described the noncommissioned officer as a knowledgeable mentor who is always willing to teach and share his experience maintaining UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

This willingness to exchange knowledge is the foundation of aviation maintenance teamwork: accountability, humility and continuous learning. By holding one another to high standards and remaining open to learning from fellow Soldiers, maintenance teams ensure aircraft remain mission-ready and capable of supporting the unit’s mission.

As Wilson continues his military career, he remains focused on growth, service and meaningful relationships. The lessons he has learned during his first year in the Guard – from embracing change to mentoring others and learning from experienced leaders – have reinforced his commitment to the profession.

Standing alongside fellow Soldiers during annual training at Muscatatuck, Wilson sees each challenge as another opportunity to improve himself and contribute to the team, proving that the greatest measure of success is not what a Soldier earns, but the positive impact they leave on others.