Airlifter of the Month: A1C Jaideep Singh

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Calvert | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaideep Singh, 700th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, poses for a photo at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 10, 2026. Singh consistently showed drive and excellence for the mission and community by volunteering, completing additional duties, and setting a positive example for the Airmen in his squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert) see less | View Image Page

For U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaideep Singh, 700th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, the answer to most problems starts with a question, and he is not afraid to ask it.

His willingness to persevere against uncertainty, ask the uncomfortable questions, and stay with the problem until it is resolved has shaped Singh's first year in uniform.

"Singh has only been in for a little over a year, and he is usually the first one to raise his hand for anything," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler Winters, 700th CONS contracting officer. "I have never had to ‘voluntold’ him for anything. He has been a good example for his peers and even for some Airmen who have been in longer than him."

That quality showed during a period of increased operations, when his unit needed to convert an unused building into emergency aircrew lodging on a two-day timeline. The space was missing equipment required for aircrew, with no time to source it through normal channels. Singh took the problem on himself and made sure everything was in place before the deadline.

"I don't like leaving things unfinished, so being able to take that one from start to finish was pretty sweet," said Singh. "I got to figure out exactly what we needed and actually see it through."

Outside the office, Singh became an early participant in the Kaiserslautern Military Community Run Improvement Club, a joint-service fitness program that meets three mornings a week. Over six months, he dropped more than three minutes off his two-mile run time and became a coach for other members in the program. He is also pursuing a master's degree and preparing for a below-the-zone promotion board as he works toward an officer commission.

What sets Singh apart is not his drive alone, but the maturity with which he applies it in a career field that can overwhelm newer Airmen.

"Contracting is intimidating," Winters said. "Newer Airmen can freeze up or feel embarrassed if they don't know something from day one. Because of his maturity, he can get past that and ask the questions to keep things moving. That is what I hope spreads to the other Airmen."

Singh's impact has extended beyond his own performance, particularly for junior enlisted members navigating an environment with few mid-grade non-commissioned officers between Airmen and senior leadership.

"He is showing everyone that just being willing, able, and having a good attitude can take you a long way," Winters said. "That is moving a whole squadron, not just what he is doing for himself."

Singh does not see his approach as anything out of the ordinary. He sets a goal, breaks it down to what he can take on that day and refuses to let it sit. This mindset earned him recognition as Ramstein Air Base's Airlifter of the Month.

"I just feel like I'm doing what is expected," Singh said. "Just knowing where I want to be, what my goals are and getting there one day at a time."