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    Airlifter of the Month: A1C Jaideep Singh

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    Airlifter of the Month: A1C Jaideep Singh

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaideep Singh, 700th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, poses for a photo at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 10, 2026. Singh consistently showed drive and excellence for the mission and community by volunteering, completing additional duties, and setting a positive example for the Airmen in his squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9749899
    VIRIN: 260610-F-TC518-1022
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airlifter of the Month: A1C Jaideep Singh, by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KMC
    Kapaun
    86 AW
    700 CONS
    Airlifter of the Month

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