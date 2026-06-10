Airlifter of the Month: A1C Jaideep Singh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaideep Singh, 700th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, poses for a photo at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 10, 2026. Singh consistently showed drive and excellence for the mission and community by volunteering, completing additional duties, and setting a positive example for the Airmen in his squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)