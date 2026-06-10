U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaideep Singh, 700th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, poses for a photo at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 10, 2026. Singh consistently showed drive and excellence for the mission and community by volunteering, completing additional duties, and setting a positive example for the Airmen in his squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9749899
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-TC518-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Month: A1C Jaideep Singh, by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airlifter of the Month: A1C Jaideep Singh
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