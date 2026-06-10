U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Marks 70 Years of Precision, Innovation and Service

Photo By James Steers | Today on Flag Day, we honor the symbol of our nation—and the Soldiers who protect it. For 70 years, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit has contributed to that legacy by sharpening America’s lethality, readiness and confidence, one shot at a time. Learn more about the unit and who directed its creation. see less | View Image Page

Photo By James Steers | Today on Flag Day, we honor the symbol of our nation—and the Soldiers who protect...... read more read more

FORT BENNING, Ga. — The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit was officially established on Feb. 16, 1956—an event that would shape the trajectory of American marksmanship for generations. Seventy years later, the unit stands as the Army’s premier authority on marksmanship training, small-arms expertise and competitive excellence. Its legacy is defined not only by medals and records, but by its enduring impact on Army readiness, research, doctrine and lethality.

A Vision Set The unit’s founding purpose was clear from the beginning. In a Nov. 17, 1955 letter to Gen. Maxwell D. Taylor, then the Army chief of staff, Gen. John E. Dahlquist, commander of the Continental Army Command, set the foundation for the USAMU’s creation:

“In proportion to its resources, Army leadership in the field of competitive marksmanship on national and international scales should be absolute and unquestioned… The recent success of the Russians has led many people to believe that the Russian Army can shoot as well as their Olympic team and can outshoot all other armies.

The Army must eliminate this false impression by winning international rifle and pistol competitions.” As the unit developed, its mission expanded. In a Sept. 23, 1991 letter, Gen. Edwin H. Burba Jr., then the Army vice chief of staff, emphasized the importance of marksmanship:

“The proficient use of individual service weapons is the most important skill of the Soldier… The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit is the FORSCOM standard bearer for effective marksmanship training.” That vision has guided the USAMU for seven decades, shaping it into the only organization of its kind within the Department of the Army.

That founding vision quickly evolved into a broader mission that continues to define the unit today.

A Unique Capability Within the Army The USAMU’s competitive, training and research missions make it a singular asset. Its competitive teams serve as a real-world test bed, validating training techniques and materiel solutions that shape Army doctrine, small-arms development, and lethality initiatives. Army Regulation 10‑87, Army Commands, Army Service Component Commands, and Direct Reporting Units, establishes the USAMU as a sub-element of USAREC responsible for:

Unit-level training — foundational marksmanship instruction

Small-arms research — development and testing of weapons and ammunition

Contingency support — operational assistance when required

Since the 1950s, the USAMU has supported major small-arms programs across the Defense, Justice and Homeland Security departments, often providing technical expertise, hand-loaded ammunition and rapid development capability.

Supporting Research Across the Army For more than 30 years, the USAMU has partnered with key Army research centers, including Picatinny Arsenal, the Army Research Laboratory, DEVCOM Armaments Center, Soldier Center Natick, DEVCOM Analysis Center, CFT–Soldier Lethality and the Maneuver Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate. These partnerships have produced several notable advancements, including:

6.8 mm reduced-range ammunition — cutting surface danger zones by 40–50 percent

Sniper propellant testing — identifying reliable U.S.-made alternatives during supply chain disruptions

Shock-absorbing concrete testing — supporting shoot-house material evaluation

These efforts reinforce the USAMU’s role as a technical enabler for Army modernization.

Contributing to Army Modernization and the Next Generation Squad Weapon The USAMU has played a key role in the Army’s modernization efforts, including long-term contributions to the Next Generation Squad Weapon program. Beginning in 2012, USAMU engineers helped shape future small-arms requirements and delivered developmental cartridge concepts that informed the Army’s ballistic direction. Between 2019 and 2021, USAMU Soldiers and civilians supported multiple phases of NGSW evaluation, including sampling, training support, mobility assessments, user feedback and fire-control system input—contributing to the etched reticle used in the selected optic. Today, the unit continues to support fielding and user training across the force.

Driving Innovation Through Competition Competition has always been central to the USAMU’s identity. Beyond medals, competitions serve as a proving ground for new ideas. Innovations first tested by USAMU Soldiers have later appeared in the special operations community, including:

.277 USA and .264 USA cartridges — influencing the Army’s adoption of the 6.8 mm combat caliber

LICC rifle development — early versions produced by USAMU

.375 EnABELR sniper system — increasing first-round hit probability at extreme distances

Army Regulation 601-208, Personnel Procurement: The Army Marketing Program, directs the USAMU to conduct marksmanship clinics, supervise Interservice Shooting Competitions, maintain Excellence in Competition records, represent the Army in national and international events and support public engagements.

Training the Force The USAMU’s most enduring contribution is training Soldiers. Each year, the unit conducts about 80 training missions, providing hands-on instruction to more than 4,000 Soldiers and influencing tens of thousands more. Training results include:

40 percent increases in lethal hit rates

50 percent improvements in marksmanship fluency

Training delivered at about $200 per Soldier

In 2024, Marine Raider Regiment commanding officer Col. James Rose praised the USAMU’s support, noting its unmatched instruction and direct impact on sniper lethality.

Shaping Army Doctrine Over the past three years, the USAMU has worked with the Department of Tactics, Training and Doctrine to refine small-arms doctrine. The unit has contributed to updates for TC 3-22.9, TC 3-22.35, TC 3-20.40, TC 3-20.40-11, TC 3-22.17A and multiple pending appendices. It also authored the Small Arms Gold Book, a companion reference supporting the Integrated Weapons Training Strategy.

Advancing Soldier Lethality Through Science USAMU Soldiers frequently serve as test subjects in biomechanical and physiological studies comparing novice and expert shooters. Recent findings showed expert shooters were:

18 percent more accurate

50 percent more stable

35 percent slower in rotational movement

These insights help shape training techniques across the Army.

Seventy Years of Service From its founding in 1956 to its 70th anniversary, the USAMU has remained the Army’s premier authority on marksmanship. Its influence spans competitive shooting, Soldier training, small-arms development, doctrinal refinement and cutting-edge research. As the unit enters its eighth decade, its mission remains unchanged—and more vital than ever: advancing marksmanship, empowering the warfighter, and ensuring the Army maintains its competitive edge.