Today on Flag Day, we honor the symbol of our nation—and the Soldiers who protect it. For 70 years, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit has contributed to that legacy by sharpening America’s lethality, readiness and confidence, one shot at a time. Learn more about the unit and who directed its creation.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9749196
|VIRIN:
|260614-O-TL925-5885
|Resolution:
|4500x4500
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
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|0
This work, The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit was Established in 1956, by James Steers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Marks 70 Years of Precision, Innovation and Service
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