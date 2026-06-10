(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit was Established in 1956

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit was Established in 1956

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by James Steers 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Today on Flag Day, we honor the symbol of our nation—and the Soldiers who protect it. For 70 years, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit has contributed to that legacy by sharpening America’s lethality, readiness and confidence, one shot at a time. Learn more about the unit and who directed its creation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9749196
    VIRIN: 260614-O-TL925-5885
    Resolution: 4500x4500
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit was Established in 1956, by James Steers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Marks 70 Years of Precision, Innovation and Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army history
    USAMU
    marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery