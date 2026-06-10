Army Reserve Railway Soldiers Keep Logistics on Track During OSJ

Photo By Spc. Marvin Garcia | U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Frederick Ard, senior railway advisor and Sgt. Zachary Miller, railway advisor from the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center, stands in front of the flatline cart at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. The railway advisors provide technical and logistical support to enhance the lethality of military operations on the railways. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. see less | View Image Page

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. — Sounds of the pickaxe hit the rails and sweat coming down through the multi-colored green camouflage uniform, muffled engine sounds from a military vehicle being dragged across the railcar. This scene highlights the critical role of the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center, whose importance extends beyond the traditional rifle marksmanship.

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 757th ERC demonstrated their expertise as part of Operation Sentinel Justice (OSJ). In support of this mission, logistical lethality on the battlefield relies heavily on military operational success, which often depends on those who are behind the rails.

The ERC trains to provide real-time logistical coordination to support OSJ using rail operations to aid the large-scale environment. The Soldiers in the ERC unit execute rail planning, inspections and loading operations. The unit demonstrates its strategic and logistical prowess by honing these skills in a training environment.

OSJ is one of the U.S. Army Reserve’s premier training events, allowing a variety of units to bridge the gap and work cohesively in a complex, mission focused environment. For the ERC, the mission remains the same, no matter the environment or the size of an exercise; they will always be a critical component of military transportation.

“The ERC's mission is to assist combat commanders with the best way to utilize rail to accomplish their mission,” said Sgt. 1st Class Frederick Ard, senior railway advisor with the 757th ERC, “If you want to get your tanks to the front line, we're going to tell you, ‘Hey, use this railroad or coordinate with this, or we will go and do the coordination with the host nation if it's overseas. We'll go talk to whatever company or state department is running."'

Throughout the exercise, the OSJ allows junior soldiers to develop the skills and confidence in their roles. Soldiers conducted hands-on training that reinforced safety procedures, equipment accountability, and operational planning. The experience allows the soldiers to sharpen skills that take time to replicate outside of a large training area.

“Before we start our day, we begin it with a safety brief, we talk about all the hazards, day in and day out”, said Sgt. Zachary Miller, railway advisor with the 757th ERC, “Then you’re going to have different units that are going to come to practice tie down training, you need to make sure that you brief them.”

OSJ helps highlight the importance of the 757th ERC and helps continue to shape the unit's role in an ever-changing transportation network. The soldiers maintain a unified commitment to support military operations whenever called upon, one railcar at a time.

Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.