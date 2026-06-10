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    Army Reserve Railway Soldiers Keep Logistics on Track During OSJ

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    Army Reserve Railway Soldiers Keep Logistics on Track During OSJ

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Spc. Marvin Garcia 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Frederick Ard, senior railway advisor and Sgt. Zachary Miller, railway advisor from the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center, stands in front of the flatline cart at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. The railway advisors provide technical and logistical support to enhance the lethality of military operations on the railways. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9748360
    VIRIN: 260611-A-FC853-2651
    Resolution: 6018x4012
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Reserve Railway Soldiers Keep Logistics on Track During OSJ, by SPC Marvin Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CSTX
    rail
    757 Expeditionary Railway Center
    Logistics & Technology
    OperationSentinelJustice
    Readiness & Training

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