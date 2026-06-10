Army Reserve Railway Soldiers Keep Logistics on Track During OSJ

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Frederick Ard, senior railway advisor and Sgt. Zachary Miller, railway advisor from the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center, stands in front of the flatline cart at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. The railway advisors provide technical and logistical support to enhance the lethality of military operations on the railways. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.