Montana National Guard firefighters strengthen interoperability through joint live-fire training

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey | Montana Army National Guard and Montana Air National Guard firefighters pose for a group photo outside the airport fire station at the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls, Montana, June 11, 2026. The firefighters participated in a joint live-fire aircraft rescue firefighting exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, enhance emergency response capabilities and build relationships across the Montana National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey | Montana Army National Guard and Montana Air National Guard firefighters pose for a...... read more read more

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Montana Army National Guard firefighters trained alongside Airmen and state firefighters assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing Fire Department during a joint aircraft rescue firefighting exercise at the 120th Airlift Wing, June 11.

The training brought together Soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard's firefighting detachments and personnel from Montana Air National Guard's fire department for classroom instruction and hands-on live-fire scenarios designed to strengthen aircraft rescue firefighting capabilities and improve interoperability across the Montana National Guard.

Participants received instruction on airfield operations, emergency response procedures and aircraft rescue firefighting tactics before applying those skills during live-fire exercises using an aircraft training simulator.

"This was an opportunity to cross-pollinate with the Air National Guard and gain valuable experience on an active airfield," said Capt. Timothy Lenihan, commander of the Montana Army National Guard firefighting detachments.

"Using a live-fire aircraft trainer and operating aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles provided our Soldiers with training opportunities that are difficult to replicate elsewhere."

Prior to the live-fire training, participants learned how to safely operate on an active airfield, including vehicle movement procedures, communication requirements and coordination with air traffic controllers.

"One of the most important skills we're teaching today is how to communicate effectively with the FAA tower," said Staff Sgt. Graydon Irish, training officer for the Montana Army National Guard firefighting detachment. "Clear, concise radio communication is essential for safely operating on an active airfield."

The training provided Soldiers an opportunity to operate specialized aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles, respond to simulated aircraft emergencies and work directly with experienced aircraft rescue firefighters. Soldiers practiced vehicle positioning, fire suppression techniques and coordination in conditions designed to replicate a real-world aircraft emergency.

Irish said exposing Soldiers to the aviation environment builds confidence and familiarity before they are required to respond to an actual incident.

"Before Soldiers can confidently operate in an aviation environment, they need exposure to it," Irish said. "Listening to experienced airfield operators and then communicating with the tower themselves helps build that confidence."

Beyond the technical skills gained during the training, leaders said the training strengthened relationships between Army and Air National Guard personnel and improved their ability to work together during emergencies.

Army firefighting units bring capabilities designed for austere and tactical environments, while the 120th Airlift Wing Fire Department specializes in aircraft rescue firefighting and airfield operations. Training together allows both organizations to better understand each other's procedures, equipment and capabilities.

"I think Army and Air National Guard units have different standard operating procedures," Lenihan said. "If we're responding to the same crisis or emergency and we've never worked together before, then we don't know how to operate together. Training together now helps us work more effectively as a team in the future."

Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson, Adjutant General of Montana, said the training demonstrates the value of integrating capabilities across the Montana National Guard and building relationships before emergencies occur.

"When Soldiers and Airmen train together, they build the trust, communication and shared understanding needed to respond effectively when Montana communities need us most," Gibson said. "Training like this strengthen our readiness and ensure we can bring the full capabilities of the Montana National Guard to any mission."

The training also highlighted future opportunities for collaboration, including technical rescue, rope rescue and hazardous materials training, further expanding the capabilities of both organizations.

"Whether we're wearing an Army or Air Guard uniform, our mission is the same," Irish said. "Protect lives, protect property and be ready to respond when Montana needs us. This training helps ensure we can do that together."

The training strengthened readiness across the Montana National Guard while providing Soldiers, Airmen and state firefighters valuable experience operating in a realistic aircraft emergency environment.