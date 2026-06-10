759th MP Battalion cases colors

Photo By Anissa Connell | Col. Lillian Woodington, second from right, commander, 89th Military Police Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas; 759th Military Police Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Daniel Gonzalez, third from right; and 759th MP Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick M. O’Rourke Jr. encase the battalion guidon during an inactivation ceremony at Founders Field June 10, 2026. Since its establishment in 1942, the Lone Sentinel Battalion has protected the nation throughout several wars. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Anissa Connell | Col. Lillian Woodington, second from right, commander, 89th Military Police Brigade,...... read more read more

FORT CARSON, Colo. —The 759th Military Police Battalion was inactivated after 84 years of service during a ceremony at Founders Field June 10, 2026.

“Today signifies the continual transformation of our Army and the Military Police Corps as we adapt to an ever-changing operational environment and restructure to optimize our capabilities and our mission to assist, protect, and defend our nation’s freedom,” said Col. Lillian Woodington, commander, 89th Military Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas.

The 759th MP Bn was established Aug. 19, 1942, and was fundamental in securing the Allied advance from southern France to central Europe.

Since its establishment, the Lone Sentinel Battalion served as the “Law East of the Elbe” in a divided Berlin, deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

The unit also had multiple tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism. While preparing for inactivation, the battalion received orders to the Southern Border, serving both in Texas and Arizona in support of Joint Task Force Southern Border.

“I have no doubt that one day this battalion will be called upon again,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Gonzalez, 759th MP Bn. commander. “Until then, for the third time in its storied history, our colors are cased, but what is not folded away is the pride, the honor and our sacrifices of our Soldiers who have served under it.”

The first inactivation was in Berlin Nov. 2, 1953, and the unit reactivated 14 years later in New Jersey June 6, 1968. Since its reactivation, the battalion has undergone several reorganizations and redesignations.

The battalion relocated to Fort Carson in 1987, which began a decade of high-tempo global deployments. “The legacy of the Lone Sentinel Battalion is not defined merely by the fabric of its guidon, but by the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the generations of American Soldiers who have served within its ranks,” said Gonzalez.

The 759th MP Bn, which officially deactivates June 15, 2026, was comprised of two detachments and four companies:

69th MP Detachment, which will be realigned to 504th MP Bn Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 15, 2026.

148th MP Det., which was inactivated Oct. 15, 2024.

59th MP Company, which was inactivated Sept. 20, 2024.

110th MP Company, which was reestablished as a Law Enforcement Activity Company Sept. 30, 2024.

127th MP Company, which will be inactivated July 15, 2026.

984th MP Company, which was realigned to 4th Infantry Division April 14, 2026.

The battalion’s motto, “Tenez La Porte” – Hold the Gate – stood as a reminder to protect against tyranny, lawlessness and terror for over 80 years.

“As history repeats itself, I know that when called upon again, the 759th Military Police Battalion will be ready to stand tall to protect and preserve our freedom in the next chapter of our nation,” said Woodington.