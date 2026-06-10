Colorado National Guard leaders strengthen historic partnership with Slovenia

Photo By Staff Sgt. Patrick Crosley | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Davis, the Adjutant General of Colorado, and officers of the Slovenian Army tour the Edvard Peperko Barracks in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 7, 2026. Davis conducted a key leader engagement with the Slovenian Armed Forces to strengthen the more than three-decade partnership they share with the CONG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Crosley) see less | View Image Page

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Davis and Command Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Crowe traveled to Slovenia to commemorate more than three decades of partnership between the CONG and its oldest partner nation in May 2026.

During the official visit, Davis and Crowe met with Slovenia’s Chief of Defense Major General Boštjan Močnik and Minister of Defense Borut Sajovic. The Colorado delegation participated in both military engagements and cultural exchanges designed to deepen cooperation and readiness between the forces.

While traveling throughout the country, they visited key military and historical sites such as Lake Bled, Strmol Castle, and the NATO Mountain Warfare Center of Excellence to enhance their knowledge and understanding of Slovenian culture and military expertise.

“This visit is about deepening ties, enhancing our readiness, and ensuring we remain strong capable partners, ready to support each other anytime, anywhere,” said Davis. “I’m humbled by the hospitality they’ve shown us. It truly represents the deep bond we’ve built with them over the years.”

The Colorado-Slovenia State Partnership Program, established July 14, 1993, is the longest-running of the CONG’s three partnerships which also includes The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and The Swiss Confederation. Over the past 32 years, SPP facilitated over 500 exchanges including joint training exercises, civil engineering projects, disaster response operations, leadership exchanges, and cultural events. These exchanges have benefited service members and civilians on both sides of the Atlantic.

Slovenian defense officials expressed appreciation for the continued engagement, highlighting successful recent exchanges in areas such as mountain warfare training and cyber defense. The visit included tours of Slovenian military facilities and opportunities for Colorado Guard leaders to observe Slovenian forces in action.

This trip underscores the enduring value of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, fostering long-term relationships and enhancing international security.