Photo By Courtney Landsberger | Kyle Rehberg, a mechanical engineer with the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group...... read more read more Photo By Courtney Landsberger | Kyle Rehberg, a mechanical engineer with the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling (REACT) lab, views a 3D digital model of a boom-to-drogue adapter on his computer at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 2, 2026. Rehberg generated the virtual model after performing a comprehensive scan of the physical adapter to support KC-135 Stratotanker engineering and modernization initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger) see less | View Image Page

Refueling Airpower: Tinker Engineers Enhance KC-135 Supply Chain Resilience Your browser does not support the audio element.

To optimize fleet readiness and secure technical data, engineers at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC) proactively developed an organic production solution for the KC-135 fleet. Through a rapid development process, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group’s Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling (REACT) Lab reverse-engineered a boom-to-drogue adapter, reclaiming Air Force control of the supply chain.



“The primary driver here was getting parts on the shelf and alleviating wait times on either manufacturing or ordering components,” said Paul Greenway, KC-135 structures engineering subject matter expert for the KC-135 System Program Office (SPO). “Having these assets readily available is vital to returning aircraft to the mission without unnecessary delay.”



The challenge reached a turning point in October 2025. For years, the original equipment manufacturer held exclusive rights to the component's technical data package (TDP) – the master blueprints and manufacturing instructions required to build it. To ensure uninterrupted support and enhance supply chain resilience, the Air Force sought to diversify its sourcing options.



“This adapter gives the KC-135 the unique ability to refuel both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters with differing fuel receiving methods, broadening the weapon system’s versatility and use across multiple military branches,” said Kyle Rehberg, a mechanical engineer with the REACT Lab who spearheaded the rapid digital transformation from scratch. "After being given a sample adapter, I was able to 3D scan the part and create a Computer-Aided Design model for it, which I then turned into a drawing package that was ultimately delivered to the SPO and the Air Force’s TDP database.”



The boom-to-drogue adapter replaces the KC-135’s traditional, rigid refueling nozzle with a flexible hose-and-basket system. This modification allows the Air Force tanker to refuel aircraft utilizing the probe-and-drogue method—the standard for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Army. Because of this versatile hardware, joint-force platforms like the V-22 Osprey, MH-60 Black Hawk, and A-10 Thunderbolt II can maintain in-flight capability.

“We had no technical data for this component,” said Greenway. “By establishing alternative sources, we are ensuring long-term supportability and strengthening our day-to-day refueling operations.”



The engineering breakthrough gives the Air Force full ownership of the technical baseline without being tied to a single contractor. This ownership allows for competitive bidding from qualified manufacturers while providing the option for organic manufacturing at the OC-ALC.



While the project offers significant cost avoidance, the primary focus remains operational readiness. By improving component availability, the OC-ALC ensures the tanker fleet is consistently available to support joint force requirements.



“With the ability to machine these adapters within the Air Force, success will be seen through the increased number of components readily available for combat and training operations,” said Rehberg.