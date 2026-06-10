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    Patients rank DHN Central clinics among the ‘best of the best’

    I Am Team BAMC

    Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Brian Freeman, physical therapy technician, assists a patient with gait training on...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Story by Michelle Stewart 

    Defense Health Network Central

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 11, 2026 – Patients have ranked multiple Defense Health Network Central clinics, providers, and support staff as the "best of the best" in the Military Health System for patient experience and customer care, according to a recent Joint Outpatient Experience Survey, or JOES, quarterly report.

    “Our teams consistently go above and beyond, making sure every patient receives attentive care and feels their concerns are addressed,” said Maj. Gen. Robert K. Bogart, DHN Central director and Medical Readiness Command Alpha commander. “These JOES results reflect the genuine dedication and professionalism our teams bring to their work. This recognition is not just about numbers -- it’s about the trust our patients place in us and the quality of care they receive.”

    The report spotlights the clinics, providers, clerks, and receptionists who achieved top marks in patient satisfaction across both primary and specialty care.

    Congratulations to the following DHN Central clinics and personnel for ranking among the “best of the best” in the Military Health System:

    Category 1: Top 20 Specialty Care Clinics (100% positive responses)

    16: Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Physical Therapy Clinic

    17: Travis Medical Group, Neurology Clinic

    Category 2: Top 20 Primary Care Clinics (97.6% or better positive responses)

    5: Minot Medical Group, Pediatric Clinic

    11: Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Family Practice Medicine Clinic

    15: Columbus Medical Group, Family Practice Medicine Clinic

    17 Barksdale Medical Group, Pediatric Clinic

    19: Altus Medical Group, Family Practice Medicine Clinic

    20: Bassett Army Community Hospital, Family Practice Medicine Clinic

    Category 3: Top 20 Specialty Care Providers (100% positive responses)

    4: Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Optometry Clinic

    8: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Optometry Clinic

    13: Brooke Army Medical Center, Physical Therapy Clinic

    16: Scott Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic

    Category 4: Top 20 Primary Care Providers (100% positive responses)

    5: Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Family Practice Medicine Clinic

    9: Brooke Army Medical Center, Family Practice Medicine Clinic

    15: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Family Practice Medicine Clinic

    18: MacDill Medical Group, Family Practice Medicine Clinic

    20: MacDill Medical Group, Primary Care Clinics

    Category 5: Top 20 Specialty Care Clerks & Receptionists

    2: Brooke Army Medical Center, Physical Therapy Clinic

    3: Brooke Army Medical Center, Pain Management Clinic

    6: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Optometry Clinic

    10: MacDill Medical Group, Orthopedic Clinic

    15: McGuire Medical Group, Optometry Clinic

    Category 6: Primary Care Clerks & Receptionists (100% positive responses)

    8: Kirtland Medical Group, Family Practice Medicine Clinic

    11: Yokota Medical Group, Flight Medicine Clinic

    Patients typically receive the JOES survey via email within 72 hours after an outpatient appointment. It only takes about 10 minutes to fill out, but the feedback has a lasting impact on patient experience and satisfaction, Bogart noted.

    “Every survey response helps us refine our approach and address patient needs more effectively,” he said. “I encourage all patients to share their experiences -- your input guides our efforts to provide the best possible care.”

    For more information on JOES and other Defense Health Agency patient satisfaction surveys, visithttps://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Access-Cost-Quality-and-Safety/Health-Care-Program-Evaluation/MHS-Patient-Satisfaction-Surveys.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:40
    Story ID: 567549
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Patients rank DHN Central clinics among the ‘best of the best’, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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