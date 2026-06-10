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    USS Augusta (LCS 34) returns to San Diego

    USS Augusta (LCS 34) returns to San Diego

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis | Families and friends welcome the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Story by Lt. Brinn Hefron 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    SAN DIEGO –Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34) arrived at its
    San Diego homeport June 11, following six months of operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet in
    support of U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM)-led Operation Ardent Vanguard to protect
    the southern border.
    “Congratulations to Augusta for completing this underway in support of national tasking with
    flying colors,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Zachary Smith, commanding officer of Augusta. “The
    crew achieved more than 500 hours of flight operations with an MH-60S LCS detachment and
    12 small boat operations with the 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat.”
    Augusta and embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachments, under NORTHCOM’s
    maritime homeland defense authorities, was responsible for six interdictions of suspected
    smuggling vessels, preventing the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity.
    While underway, Augusta successfully integrated three separate teams of U.S. Navy aviation,
    Aerosonde UAS and U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachments to enable multi-domain
    operations. Augusta conducted the most helicopter flight hours ever for an embarked aviation
    detachment on an operational Independence-variant LCS.
    “The team integrated with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement and Helicopter Sea
    Combat detachments, showcasing the capabilities of an LCS operating in the littorals,” said
    Smith. “I am proud to be the CO of this team of teams. Augusta carried out the ship’s motto:
    ‘protecting the frontier!’”
    Augusta is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-
    shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS, like
    Augusta, integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward
    presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.
    For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1, visit
    https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at
    www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/ or on Instagram at
    https://www.instagram.com/littoralcombatshipsquadron1/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 20:42
    Story ID: 567510
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Augusta (LCS 34) returns to San Diego, by LT Brinn Hefron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Augusta (LCS 34) returns to San Diego
    USS Augusta (LCS 34) returns to San Diego
    USS Augusta (LCS 34) returns to San Diego
    USS Augusta (LCS 34) returns to San Diego
    USS Augusta (LCS 34) returns to San Diego

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