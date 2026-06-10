USS Augusta (LCS 34) returns to San Diego

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis | Families and friends welcome the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis | Families and friends welcome the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34) as it arrives at Naval Station San Diego following six months of operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, June 11, 2026. While deployed, Augusta was the first ship to integrate U.S. Navy aviation assets, Aerosonde Uncrewed Aerial Systems, and a U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Detachment on the same platform to enable multi-domain operations. Augusta is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS, like Augusta, integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO –Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34) arrived at its

San Diego homeport June 11, following six months of operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet in

support of U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM)-led Operation Ardent Vanguard to protect

the southern border.

“Congratulations to Augusta for completing this underway in support of national tasking with

flying colors,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Zachary Smith, commanding officer of Augusta. “The

crew achieved more than 500 hours of flight operations with an MH-60S LCS detachment and

12 small boat operations with the 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat.”

Augusta and embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachments, under NORTHCOM’s

maritime homeland defense authorities, was responsible for six interdictions of suspected

smuggling vessels, preventing the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity.

While underway, Augusta successfully integrated three separate teams of U.S. Navy aviation,

Aerosonde UAS and U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachments to enable multi-domain

operations. Augusta conducted the most helicopter flight hours ever for an embarked aviation

detachment on an operational Independence-variant LCS.

“The team integrated with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement and Helicopter Sea

Combat detachments, showcasing the capabilities of an LCS operating in the littorals,” said

Smith. “I am proud to be the CO of this team of teams. Augusta carried out the ship’s motto:

‘protecting the frontier!’”

Augusta is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-

shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS, like

Augusta, integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward

presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1, visit

https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/ or on Instagram at

https://www.instagram.com/littoralcombatshipsquadron1/.