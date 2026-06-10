7th SFG(A) Dedicates Meadows Range on Camp Bull Simons

Photo By Sgt. Elijah Florence | Soldiers, alumni and family of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gather to honor Major Meadows at the newly named Meadows baffle range on June 11, 2026, durring Red Empire Week at Camp “Bull” Simons, Eglin AFB, Fl. Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Elijah Florence | Soldiers, alumni and family of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gather to honor...... read more read more

CAMP BULL SIMONS, Fla. – Soldiers, families, distinguished guests and veterans gathered here today to dedicate the Meadows Range in honor of legendary Green Beret Maj. Dick Meadows during a heartfelt ceremony at 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), or 7th SFG(A).

The event paid tribute to Meadows’ extraordinary career, which spanned from the 82nd Airborne Division as a 15-year-old enlistee in 1947 through multiple conflicts and the foundational years of U.S. Army Special Forces. The newly named range stands as a lasting monument to his quiet professionalism, marksmanship excellence and unwavering commitment to the Special Forces community.

Col. John Leitner, commander of 7th SFG(A), hosted the ceremony alongside Command Sgt. Maj. David Engel and Chief Warrant Officer Jose Villarreal. The event coincided with the Special Forces Association Convention, which brought together a large number of Vietnam-era Green Berets, active-duty Soldiers, and family members for a memorable turnout.

U.S. Army retired Col. Alan Shumate, a longtime friend and fellow Special Forces officer, spoke on the importance of preserving unit history.

“If you’re a Green Beret today, you know who Dick Meadows is,” Shumate said. “He was there when the 77th became the 7th. He was in the advance party that created the 8th Special Forces Group.”

Shumate thanked the unit for its investment in its history.

“Thanks again, Colonel Leitner and 7th Special Forces Group for that investment,” he said. “I guarantee that when Soldiers come to the Meadows Baffle Range, they’re going to train a little harder,they’re probably going to shoot a little better and it’s going to definitely help the esprit de corps of your Special Forces Group.”

Shumate then introduced Meadows’ son, retired Lt. Col. Mark Meadows.

In a warm and often humorous address, Mark Meadows shared personal stories that brought his father’s larger-than-life persona to life for the audience. He recounted his father’s unconventional path into the Army at age 15, an exchange program with the British Special Air Service (SAS) that led to his parents’ marriage, and memorable moments that highlighted Dick Meadows’ presence and dry wit.

“Sons of legends carry a weight unknown to others when walking in the same path of that legend,” Mark said. “The shadow is also cast very long when you’re underneath and trying to grow up around your legend.”

One story illustrated the powerful aura his father commanded. At a Son Tay Raid reunion here at Eglin — a reference to the legendary 1970 special operations rescue mission in North Vietnam that Meadows helped plan and lead — the entire noisy room full of raiders, POWs, and family members fell dead silent the moment Dick Meadows walked through the door.

Another story showcased his father’s dry humor during a trip to Peru. While standing at a busy six-lane road with chaotic traffic, Dick turned to his son and said, “Mark, never be too proud to run,” before dashing across with his son close behind.

Mark closed by thanking 7th SFG(A) for the dedication.

Following the remarks, the memorial plaque was unveiled amid applause. Attendees observed a moment of silence, then joined in singing “The Ballad of the Green Berets” and the Army Song.

After the ceremony, Mark reflected on the significance of the range.

“He would be very quiet about it. He was quite a humble guy, but he would be proud,” he said. “He always wanted to talk to the Soldiers. If you had him in a room full of generals and there were two privates over there manning the coffee machine, you’d find him over there talking to the privates. He always wanted to talk to the future of the Army.”

Mark praised the unit’s efforts and the fitting nature of the location at 7th SFG(A).

“Thanks to 7th Special Forces Group,” he said. “It’s a very, very class act. Once you go inside and take a look around, it’s an incredible dedication they put together. It’s a beautiful range.”

The Meadows Range features detailed displays of Dick Meadows’ career inside the facility. Veterans and Soldiers were invited afterward to tour the range and pay their respects.

The dedication reinforces 7th SFG(A)’s commitment to honoring its storied history while preparing the next generation of Green Berets.

Lo que sea, cuando sea, donde sea. De Oppresso Liber.