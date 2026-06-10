Navy Lodges Offer Guest-Centered Breakfast Programs Focused on Quality and Convenience

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A guest at Navy Lodge Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia, helps himself to...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A guest at Navy Lodge Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia, helps himself to coffee during his stay on June 4, 2026. Navy Lodges around the globe now offer two new breakfast programs for its guests. Larger Navy Lodges now offer hot and cold breakfast food choices while smaller hotels offer grab-and-go Morning Bites. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Navy Lodges have launched the "Building a Better Breakfast" program, providing guests with a more consistent breakfast experience and expanded menu options worldwide.



“We designed a streamlined, consistent breakfast experience that delivers seamlessly across our global Navy Lodge portfolio,” said Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, Navy Exchange Service Command Hospitality Group. “This is especially important since we often have military families stay with us while on permanent change of station orders. Having one meal already taken care of each day will offer familiarity as well as save them time and money.”



Developed over the past year through research and guest feedback, the program introduces an enhanced hot and cold breakfast at Navy Lodges with 50 rooms or more. Smaller properties now offer Morning Bites, a continental breakfast guests can pre-order for delivery directly to their rooms.



Guests at larger Navy Lodge locations will have expanded hot and cold breakfast options, including cereal, oatmeal, yogurt with toppings, fruit, bakery and bread items, breakfast sandwiches, eggs, rotating side items and hot and cold beverages. Select locations also offer self-service waffle or pancake stations.



Morning Bites offers guests at smaller Navy Lodges a convenient continental breakfast that is delivered directly to their rooms. Guests can pre-order up to three breakfast items for delivery at 6:30 a.m. or 9:30 a.m. Breakfast choices include a microwavable breakfast sandwich or wrap, fruit cup, yogurt, pastry, bagel or granola bar. To pre-order, guests complete the Morning Bites selection card and hang it on their door by 10 p.m. the night before or call the front desk to place an order. Guests may also pick up their breakfast choices at the Front Desk. The lobby offers coffee and juice every morning as well.



“Our Morning Bites gives guests a quick and convenient breakfast option,” said Loman. “It’s perfect for those families with young children or guests that just want a quick bite on their way out the door.”



Also new to both Navy Lodge and Navy Inn locations worldwide are seasonal beverage stations featuring coffee, tea and infused water. Available daily from 4 - 7 p.m., guests can also enjoy an afternoon refreshment, including freshly baked cookies.