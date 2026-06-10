Security enterprise protocol chief earns recognition Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sara Thompson, chief protocol officer at the Security Assistance Command, has been chosen the command’s Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.



She supports and promotes the strategic outreach and engagement goals of the commanding general, with primary responsibility for all distinguished visitors. Thompson manages the enterprise-wide protocol program, and plans, coordinates and executes official command group receptions, ceremonies, visits, conferences and events.



“Sara is a real go getter,” Andrea Wiley-Bigelow, director of the Army Materiel Command’s Office of Executive Services and Protocol, said. “She has a philosophy that ‘it can be done’ and will do what it takes to get it done. I admire her tenacity and sweet spirit. She can always be counted on.”



Thompson demonstrated proficiency by synchronizing complex engagements for more than 30 partner nations, including high-stakes delegations from Israel, Japan and Australia. Her mastery of diplomatic protocol and her ability to shape visitor itineraries to align with Army priorities enabled the commanding general and the deputy to the commanding general to conduct high-impact engagements that directly shaped multi-billion-dollar security assistance portfolios.

She was one of two individuals personally recognized by the Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll with a Secretary of the Army coin during his visit to USASAC in March.



“What sets Sara apart isn’t just her work ethic or her dedication to this command,” said Aaron Ford, chief information officer of USASAC, “it’s that she brings both without ever losing her sense of humor or her smile.”



For over a year she has also been serving as the acting executive officer to the deputy to the commanding general. As an executive officer, she maintained a zero-fail battle rhythm for the DCG, expertly deconflicting schedules with senior Army headquarters and AMC leadership.



“Her proactive problem-solving was critical during high-pressure events such as the AUSA Annual Meeting and Global Force Symposium,” Mark Crumpton, secretary of the general staff at USASAC, said. “She ensured USASAC maintained a professional and influential presence among Army senior leaders and industry partners.”



Beyond her technical duties, Thompson’s leadership fostered a culture of excellence within the Redstone community. She executed 12 major ceremonies, including the Team Redstone retirement ceremony, honoring over 300 years of combined service.



“Sara’s dedication, tactful diplomacy, and tireless work ethic make her a standout professional whose contributions have left a lasting, positive impact on the U.S. Army and the Tennessee Valley community,” Crumpton said.